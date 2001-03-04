Platform statistics
$ 39 469 860
User profit
28 908 370
Cycles closed
$ 17 396 015
Total deposit of bots
Don't have time to study the settings? Choose tested strategies
SUI Long
long , 1X futures
PNL% (MONTH)
+9.45%
ADA Long
long , 3X futures
PNL% (MONTH)
+29.59%
AVAX Long
long , 2X futures
PNL% (MONTH)
+12.02%
Squiz Bot
long , 1X futures
PNL% (MONTH)
+6.94%
ETH Long
long , 2X futures
PNL% (MONTH)
+15.28%
BTC Long
long , 1X futures
PNL% (MONTH)
+9.48%
BNB Miner
long spot
PNL% (MONTH)
+5.82%
Spot and futures trading
Create bots in both spot and futures markets
Risk management
Controls risk and profitability with tools: Stop-Loss to Breakeven, Multi-Takes, Trailing Take Profit
Flexible customisation
Use and combine different indicators (CCI, MFI, RSI, Bollinger, TradingView signals) for quality trading in any market movement
Monitors the process 24/7
Limits the maximum number of bots running simultaneously to protect your funds
Marketplace
Copy trading strategies and signals of experienced traders
Analyze trades and find profitable results with professional trading strategy testing tool based on historical data
Identify potential pitfalls and weaknesses in your trading strategies
Test your strategies with Veles and avoid the long statistics gathering phase
Analyze your potential profit and loss and optimize your trading bot settings
We take 20% commission from the profit you get while trading with the bot, but not more than $50 per calendar month
We offer YOU 30% of the earnings that will be received by the users attracted by you
Your income from one referral will be up to $15 per month
Still don't get it?
Then make an appointment for a free Zoom consultation from Veles!Book
We are open to collaborations with influencers!
If you have your own social media channel and want to spread the word about Veles - fill out the contact form belowCollaborate
Register using our links and get maximum bonuses from exchanges
Greetings, traders! Veles offers a unique opportunity to get bonuses for trading on our referral program, as well as to join our team to participate in the largest cryptocurrency tournament WSOT by Bybit.
Few people know that when trading on the spot market, you can implement a strategy called “spot short”. In fact, you can not short on the spot, but with the help of Veles platform you can reproduce the mechanics of selling an asset with the subsequent purchase of the same volume at a lower price. Hence the name “spot short”. Simply put, you receive HMSTR or CATI tokens and enter them on the exchange (by the way, the altcoin you bought in the previous bull market is also suitable for the strategy). Then the bot, whose settings we will describe below, will start gradually selling these tokens, while placing buy orders at a lower price. As soon as there is a slight increase, the bot sells these tokens and buys them back.
Bitcoin is the subject of many price predictions, some of which are extremely extreme. No wonder, as the world's oldest cryptocurrency has come a long way and has met the expectations of many long-term holders. In March 2024, BTC set a new, historic, intraday trading high, surpassing the $69,000 level and even reaching the $73,000 mark. As we approach the fourth quarter, more and more crypto enthusiasts and outside observers are becoming interested in BTC rate predictions. In this article, we will take a look at what factors affect the value of bitcoin, expert opinions and possible timelines for reaching new all-time highs.
In the world of cryptocurrency games there are more and more new projects that attract the attention of users. One of such projects is Hamster Kombat - a game that combines the simplicity and fascination of gameplay with the possibility of earning cryptocurrency. In this article, we will look at what Hamster Kombat is, how to prepare for its listing and what prospects await the tokens of this project.
The modern cryptocurrency ecosystem is a variety of different blockchain platforms, tokens and cryptocurrencies. Each of them has its own unique characteristics, protocols and rules of operation. However, many market participants have a need for free inter-blockchain transactions and for it to be secure. This was the basic premise behind the development of blockchain bridging technology.
The similarities between downward (bearish) and upward (bullish) market movements are that they occur on increased volumes in assets. The reason for these trends is that large participants (whales) have built up their positions and these funds need to be realized. When the whales have bought up all the demand or supply in the market, it is not difficult for them to do whatever they want with the price.
The market is a cyclical phenomenon that has not been broken and will never be broken. An absolutely living organism whose lifeblood is money. First, let’s start with a definition – what is an “alt season”? It’s a market cycle when major capitals are focused on altcoins after fixations on bitcoin. In the cryptocurrency market, the asset-to-asset path of money is already entrenched. At the…
The essence of the market is the reallocation of funds. This is where uptrends, downtrends and sideways trends come from. After a strong market movement, when the majority of participants have closed their positions. After such movements, there is a period of calm in the market, or by another name, a sideways trend. A sideways trend means that the price does not give a clear understanding of the movement. It forms a certain corridor in which it trades. This corridor is called a sideways trend. The logical reasoning behind the sideways trend is that a large participant will gain a position. It is impossible to pour a large amount of money into the market, because it will cause an instant reaction of the price and a large position will not bring the planned profit. That is why it is taken in parts and in the price range.
Airdrops remain the main chip of new cryptocurrency projects that want to attract new users. Productive advertising is money, also free. First of all, let’s understand what an airdrop is? Airdrop is a process where new cryptocurrency projects distribute their tokens to users for free.Users do not need to invest money in the project to receive the tokens. They receive these tokens for free. It is only necessary to perform various tasks of the project to become lucky and get the coveted tokens. It is also known that the number of tokens distributed through Airdrop is limited. Therefore, many reward hunters are trying their best to get the coins. And the more, the better.
Veles team has introduced an innovative type of trade analysis. Backtests are designed for testing and creating your own trading strategies. The platform capabilities allow for a detailed analysis of various scenarios on the chart history. Each Veles user can manage orders through partial position opening, setting multiple take-outs and closing the deal at breakeven.
Every trader first and foremost tracks price development, buying power and market trend. As a rule, a trend is a phenomenon of short duration. More often the price goes in a flat or sideways, you can call these pro-trends in different ways. If you look at the yearly picture of bitcoin, which sets the rate for all other coins, all bitcoin does during that time is go down. But if you study the whole history since its inception, it’s going up. It’s all about timeframes and cycles!
Nothing is clear?
Then sign up for the free Veles consultation!
Media about us
Veles allows you to save your free time by setting up automated tradingRead more
Veles Finance - a platform for creating trading bots on BinanceRead more
Veles is a simple and easy-to-use platform for creating bots for cryptocurrency tradingRead more
Bots for cryptocurrency trading from Veles FinanceRead more
Veles is created for people. The platform makes it possible to automate trading 24/7Read more
Bot platform that allows users to save their time.Read more