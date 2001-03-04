Spot and futures trading
Create bots in both spot and futures markets
Platform statistics
$ 79 743 086
User profit
47 349 316
Cycles closed
$ 418 429 395
Total deposit of bots
Don't have time to study the settings? Choose tested strategies
BTC Long
PNL% (MONTH)
+9.48%
ETH Long
PNL% (MONTH)
+15.28%
Squiz Bot
PNL% (MONTH)
+6.94%
AVAX Long
PNL% (MONTH)
+12.02%
ADA Long
PNL% (MONTH)
+29.59%
SUI Long
PNL% (MONTH)
+9.45%
BNB Miner
PNL% (MONTH)
+5.82%
Use Fast-API and connect to exchanges in just a few seconds - start earning money with Veles
Risk management
Controls risk and profitability with tools: Stop-Loss to Breakeven, Multi-Takes, Trailing Take Profit
Flexible customisation
Use and combine different indicators (CCI, MFI, RSI, Bollinger, TradingView signals) for quality trading in any market movement
Monitors the process 24/7
Limits the maximum number of bots running simultaneously to protect your funds
Marketplace
Copy trading strategies and signals of experienced traders
Analyze trades and find profitable results with professional trading strategy testing tool based on historical data
Identify potential pitfalls and weaknesses in your trading strategies
Test your strategies with Veles and avoid the long statistics gathering phase
Analyze your potential profit and loss and optimize your trading bot settings
We take 20% commission from the profit you get while trading with the bot, but not more than $50 per calendar month
Earn 30% of the revenue generated by users you invite.
Your income from a single referral can reach $15 per month
Register using our links and get maximum bonuses from exchanges
F.A.Q
Nothing is clear?
Then sign up for the free Veles consultation!
