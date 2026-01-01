AI powered

A platform where trading becomes a system

Trading terminal, backtesting, algorithmic bots, and AI-powered tools — all in one platform.

Crypto
Forex
Stocks
Commodities
Metals
Get Started Free
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100К+ traders
$30B+ trading volume
$40M+ assets under management
70M+ completed trades

Reliable infrastructure for trading on the world's leading exchanges.

Platform for Trading, Automation, and Optimization

Everything you need to manage your strategies and capital — all in one platform.

AI Strategy Generator

Soon

Describe your trading idea, and AI will build the strategy logic and evaluate it using historical data.

AIStrategyGenerator
DCABots

DCA Bots

Automate position averaging and use trading signals to find better entry opportunities.

GRID Bots

Soon

Trade ranging markets with an automated grid and profit-taking inside the price channel.

GRIDBots

Backtesting

Test strategies on historical data and optimize their settings before going live.

Backtesting

Trading Terminal

Trade manually, analyze the market, and manage positions across multiple exchanges from a single interface.

Terminal

Strategy Marketplace

Choose ready-made strategies created by experts or customize them to match your trading style.

STARTER bot
APT/USDT
Long, 4x

+117.24%

Profitability (1y)

Copy
MULTI-PAIR bot
6 coins/USDT
Long, 2x

+75.12%

Profitability (1y)

Copy
APPLE bot
AAPLX/USDT
Long

+29.51%

Profitability (1y)

Copy
FLEXIBLE bot
TAO/USDT
Long, 2x

+115.10%

Profitability (1y)

Copy
SOL bot
SOL/USDT
Long, 2x

+63.39%

Profitability (1y)

Copy
ETH bot
ETH/USDT
Long, 4x

+50.55%

Profitability (1y)

Copy

Brokerage Program

Trade without API keys through a brokerage account with convenient bank card funding.

Broker
Referral

Referral Program

Earn up to 30% of the platform commission from the trading activity of your referrals.

Mobile App

Monitor your bots, manage strategies, and stay in control of your trading wherever you are.

Mobile apps

Scan to download the app

Mobile apps QR

Direct links

iOS App Store Android Google Play

How does the platform work?

A simple and intuitive process in just a few clicks

Connect an Exchange

Connect your existing exchange account via API or open a new Veles Broker account.

Connect an Exchange

Create a Strategy

Build your own strategy from scratch or choose a ready-made bot.

Create a Strategy

Backtest Your Strategy

Test your strategy on historical data with Veles Backtesting.

Backtest Your Strategy

Optimize

Find the optimal strategy parameters with AI.

Optimize

Start Trading

Launch a trading bot or trade manually through the terminal.

Start Trading

Stay in Control

Monitor your results and manage positions in real time.

Stay in Control

Pay Only for results

A transparent model with no hidden fees

20 %

Commission applies only to profitable trades

No more than $50 per month for one trading type
$0 $300+
Monthly profit
Final commission $50
  • Algorithmic bots Free
  • Trading terminal Free
  • Basic backtests Free
Sign Up
Lock Enterprise-grade security

Security you can trust

  • API access for trading only
  • Secure connections and encrypted data storage
  • Over 5 years with zero security incidents
  • Account protection and access control
  • Compliant with exchange security standards
Security
Info Your funds always remain on the exchange. Veles cannot withdraw your assets and operates exclusively through secure API connections

What people say about Veles

Video review
Roman
Roman

I’ve been using Veles since 2023. The platform is intuitive, easy to use, and keeps improving. I especially like that I can create, test, and run trading bots all in one place.

Trustpilot
Alex
Alex

I’ve been using Veles for several years. It’s a great alternative to manual trading. The bots help automate trading, while your own market analysis remains an important part of the process.

Trustpilot
Amit Jinde
Amit JindeAmit & Crypto
  • 87Ksubscribers
  • 318videos
  • 1.2Mviews
Amit Jinde
Dmitry
Dmitry

I’ve been using Veles for several months. Fast bots, an intuitive interface, and responsive support. I’m very happy with the platform.

Trustpilot
Video review
Video review
Viktor
Viktor

I’ve been using Veles for over a year. What I value most is the detailed knowledge base, flexible bot settings, the ability to test strategies with backtesting, and excellent customer support.

Trustpilot
Sofya
Sofya

I use the app to manage my bots and monitor active trades. I really like that charts and backtesting are now available.

App Store
Video review
Femi Olaniyan
Femi OlaniyanFemi Olaniyan
  • 200Ksubscribers
  • 703videos
  • 7.2Mviews
Femi Olaniyan
Polina
Polina

A great app with a user-friendly interface. I’m very satisfied with it so far.

App Store
Sergey
Sergey

Great product. I’d love to see even more strategy customization options, but the platform already leaves an excellent impression.

Google Play
Video review
Video review
Alex
Alex

I’m glad the Android app is finally here. I prefer configuring my bots on the web, while the app is perfect for monitoring them and receiving push notifications.

Google Play
Video review
Amit Jinde
Amit JindeAmit & Crypto
  • 87Ksubscribers
  • 318videos
  • 1.2Mviews
Amit Jinde
Video review
Video review
Sergey
Sergey

Great product. I’d love to see even more strategy customization options, but the platform already leaves an excellent impression.

Google Play
Alex
Alex

I’m glad the Android app is finally here. I prefer configuring my bots on the web, while the app is perfect for monitoring them and receiving push notifications.

Google Play
Video review
Amit Jinde
Amit JindeAmit & Crypto
  • 87Ksubscribers
  • 318videos
  • 1.2Mviews
Amit Jinde
Video review
Video review
Sergey
Sergey

Great product. I’d love to see even more strategy customization options, but the platform already leaves an excellent impression.

Google Play
Alex
Alex

I’m glad the Android app is finally here. I prefer configuring my bots on the web, while the app is perfect for monitoring them and receiving push notifications.

Google Play
Video review
Amit Jinde
Amit JindeAmit & Crypto
  • 87Ksubscribers
  • 318videos
  • 1.2Mviews
Amit Jinde
Video review
Video review
Sergey
Sergey

Great product. I’d love to see even more strategy customization options, but the platform already leaves an excellent impression.

Google Play
Alex
Alex

I’m glad the Android app is finally here. I prefer configuring my bots on the web, while the app is perfect for monitoring them and receiving push notifications.

Google Play
Video review
Amit Jinde
Amit JindeAmit & Crypto
  • 87Ksubscribers
  • 318videos
  • 1.2Mviews
Amit Jinde
Video review
Video review
Sergey
Sergey

Great product. I’d love to see even more strategy customization options, but the platform already leaves an excellent impression.

Google Play
Alex
Alex

I’m glad the Android app is finally here. I prefer configuring my bots on the web, while the app is perfect for monitoring them and receiving push notifications.

Google Play
Roman
Roman

I’ve been using Veles since 2023. The platform is intuitive, easy to use, and keeps improving. I especially like that I can create, test, and run trading bots all in one place.

Trustpilot
Dmitry
Dmitry

I’ve been using Veles for several months. Fast bots, an intuitive interface, and responsive support. I’m very happy with the platform.

Trustpilot
Viktor
Viktor

I’ve been using Veles for over a year. What I value most is the detailed knowledge base, flexible bot settings, the ability to test strategies with backtesting, and excellent customer support.

Trustpilot
Femi Olaniyan
Femi OlaniyanFemi Olaniyan
  • 200Ksubscribers
  • 703videos
  • 7.2Mviews
Femi Olaniyan
Video review
Roman
Roman

I’ve been using Veles since 2023. The platform is intuitive, easy to use, and keeps improving. I especially like that I can create, test, and run trading bots all in one place.

Trustpilot
Dmitry
Dmitry

I’ve been using Veles for several months. Fast bots, an intuitive interface, and responsive support. I’m very happy with the platform.

Trustpilot
Viktor
Viktor

I’ve been using Veles for over a year. What I value most is the detailed knowledge base, flexible bot settings, the ability to test strategies with backtesting, and excellent customer support.

Trustpilot
Femi Olaniyan
Femi OlaniyanFemi Olaniyan
  • 200Ksubscribers
  • 703videos
  • 7.2Mviews
Femi Olaniyan
Video review
Roman
Roman

I’ve been using Veles since 2023. The platform is intuitive, easy to use, and keeps improving. I especially like that I can create, test, and run trading bots all in one place.

Trustpilot
Dmitry
Dmitry

I’ve been using Veles for several months. Fast bots, an intuitive interface, and responsive support. I’m very happy with the platform.

Trustpilot
Roman
Roman

I’ve been using Veles since 2023. The platform is intuitive, easy to use, and keeps improving. I especially like that I can create, test, and run trading bots all in one place.

Trustpilot
Dmitry
Dmitry

I’ve been using Veles for several months. Fast bots, an intuitive interface, and responsive support. I’m very happy with the platform.

Trustpilot
Viktor
Viktor

I’ve been using Veles for over a year. What I value most is the detailed knowledge base, flexible bot settings, the ability to test strategies with backtesting, and excellent customer support.

Trustpilot
Femi Olaniyan
Femi OlaniyanFemi Olaniyan
  • 200Ksubscribers
  • 703videos
  • 7.2Mviews
Femi Olaniyan
Video review
Roman
Roman

I’ve been using Veles since 2023. The platform is intuitive, easy to use, and keeps improving. I especially like that I can create, test, and run trading bots all in one place.

Trustpilot
Dmitry
Dmitry

I’ve been using Veles for several months. Fast bots, an intuitive interface, and responsive support. I’m very happy with the platform.

Trustpilot
Viktor
Viktor

I’ve been using Veles for over a year. What I value most is the detailed knowledge base, flexible bot settings, the ability to test strategies with backtesting, and excellent customer support.

Trustpilot
Femi Olaniyan
Femi OlaniyanFemi Olaniyan
  • 200Ksubscribers
  • 703videos
  • 7.2Mviews
Femi Olaniyan
Video review
Roman
Roman

I’ve been using Veles since 2023. The platform is intuitive, easy to use, and keeps improving. I especially like that I can create, test, and run trading bots all in one place.

Trustpilot
Dmitry
Dmitry

I’ve been using Veles for several months. Fast bots, an intuitive interface, and responsive support. I’m very happy with the platform.

Trustpilot
Alex
Alex

I’ve been using Veles for several years. It’s a great alternative to manual trading. The bots help automate trading, while your own market analysis remains an important part of the process.

Trustpilot
Video review
Sofya
Sofya

I use the app to manage my bots and monitor active trades. I really like that charts and backtesting are now available.

App Store
Polina
Polina

A great app with a user-friendly interface. I’m very satisfied with it so far.

App Store
Video review
Alex
Alex

I’ve been using Veles for several years. It’s a great alternative to manual trading. The bots help automate trading, while your own market analysis remains an important part of the process.

Trustpilot
Video review
Sofya
Sofya

I use the app to manage my bots and monitor active trades. I really like that charts and backtesting are now available.

App Store
Polina
Polina

A great app with a user-friendly interface. I’m very satisfied with it so far.

App Store
Video review
Alex
Alex

I’ve been using Veles for several years. It’s a great alternative to manual trading. The bots help automate trading, while your own market analysis remains an important part of the process.

Trustpilot
Video review
Alex
Alex

I’ve been using Veles for several years. It’s a great alternative to manual trading. The bots help automate trading, while your own market analysis remains an important part of the process.

Trustpilot
Video review
Sofya
Sofya

I use the app to manage my bots and monitor active trades. I really like that charts and backtesting are now available.

App Store
Polina
Polina

A great app with a user-friendly interface. I’m very satisfied with it so far.

App Store
Video review
Alex
Alex

I’ve been using Veles for several years. It’s a great alternative to manual trading. The bots help automate trading, while your own market analysis remains an important part of the process.

Trustpilot
Video review
Sofya
Sofya

I use the app to manage my bots and monitor active trades. I really like that charts and backtesting are now available.

App Store
Polina
Polina

A great app with a user-friendly interface. I’m very satisfied with it so far.

App Store
Video review
Alex
Alex

I’ve been using Veles for several years. It’s a great alternative to manual trading. The bots help automate trading, while your own market analysis remains an important part of the process.

Trustpilot
Video review

Exchange

Integrations with the largest crypto exchanges

Get Started Free

Ready to trade like a pro?

Launch bots and start earning profit right now

Start Trading
BTC/USDT BTC/USDT

Still have questions?

Answers, support, and help getting started

01

What is Veles, and who is it for?

Veles is a platform for manual and algorithmic trading. It combines trading bots, a trading terminal, backtesting, and ready-made strategies. Beginners can start with ready-made solutions, while experienced traders can create, customize, and test their own strategies. Users can also access Veles Broker, which allows them to trade through a single brokerage account without an API connection and save on trading fees.

02

How are my funds protected when I connect an exchange?

When you connect an external exchange, your funds remain in your exchange account. Veles works through an API key that requires trading permissions but not withdrawal permissions. When creating the key, make sure withdrawals are disabled, use a list of permitted IP addresses if supported by the exchange, and enable two-factor authentication.

03

Do I need to monitor the bot constantly?

The bot automatically opens, manages, and closes trades according to your settings. You do not need to stay at the terminal, but we recommend monitoring results and reviewing your strategy regularly, as market conditions may change.

04

How can I test a bot before launching it?

Before launching a strategy on a live account, you can test it using historical market data with a backtest. It shows how the strategy might have performed under different market conditions, including its potential returns, maximum drawdown, number of trades, and other metrics. This helps you assess the risks and adjust the settings, but backtest results do not guarantee future profits.

05

Does Veles guarantee trading profits?

No. All trading involves the risk of partial or total loss of capital. Veles provides tools for automating, testing, and managing strategies but does not guarantee any specific returns.

06

How much does Veles cost?

Trading bots, the trading terminal, and basic backtesting are free. Veles charges a service fee of 20% of generated profits, capped at 50 USDT per month for each type of trading. Exchange trading fees are charged separately, while Veles Broker can help reduce these costs. Separate PRO plans are available for advanced backtesting.

07

Which exchanges and markets does Veles support?

Veles supports leading cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, Bybit, OKX, Gate, HTX, Bitget and Hyperliquid. The platform also provides tools for trading cryptocurrencies and other asset classes. The availability of specific exchanges and markets depends on your region and connection method.

08

Can I use Veles on my phone?

Yes. The Veles mobile app for iOS and Android lets you launch and monitor bots, track trades, run backtests, and manage your trading from anywhere. The platform’s core features are available both on the web and on mobile devices.

Other ways to get help

Support

Other ways to get help

Knowledge base

Other ways to get help

Telegram

Discussion and help from the community
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