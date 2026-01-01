Trading terminal, backtesting, algorithmic bots, and AI-powered tools — all in one platform.
Reliable infrastructure for trading on the world's leading exchanges.
Everything you need to manage your strategies and capital — all in one platform.
Describe your trading idea, and AI will build the strategy logic and evaluate it using historical data.
Automate position averaging and use trading signals to find better entry opportunities.
Trade ranging markets with an automated grid and profit-taking inside the price channel.
Test strategies on historical data and optimize their settings before going live.
Trade manually, analyze the market, and manage positions across multiple exchanges from a single interface.
Choose ready-made strategies created by experts or customize them to match your trading style.
Trade without API keys through a brokerage account with convenient bank card funding.
Earn up to 30% of the platform commission from the trading activity of your referrals.
Monitor your bots, manage strategies, and stay in control of your trading wherever you are.
Scan to download the app
Direct links
How does the platform work?
Connect your existing exchange account via API or open a new Veles Broker account.
Build your own strategy from scratch or choose a ready-made bot.
Test your strategy on historical data with Veles Backtesting.
Find the optimal strategy parameters with AI.
Launch a trading bot or trade manually through the terminal.
Monitor your results and manage positions in real time.
A transparent model with no hidden fees
I’ve been using Veles since 2023. The platform is intuitive, easy to use, and keeps improving. I especially like that I can create, test, and run trading bots all in one place.
I’ve been using Veles for several years. It’s a great alternative to manual trading. The bots help automate trading, while your own market analysis remains an important part of the process.
I’ve been using Veles for several months. Fast bots, an intuitive interface, and responsive support. I’m very happy with the platform.
I’ve been using Veles for over a year. What I value most is the detailed knowledge base, flexible bot settings, the ability to test strategies with backtesting, and excellent customer support.
I use the app to manage my bots and monitor active trades. I really like that charts and backtesting are now available.
A great app with a user-friendly interface. I’m very satisfied with it so far.
Great product. I’d love to see even more strategy customization options, but the platform already leaves an excellent impression.
I’m glad the Android app is finally here. I prefer configuring my bots on the web, while the app is perfect for monitoring them and receiving push notifications.
Great product. I’d love to see even more strategy customization options, but the platform already leaves an excellent impression.
I’m glad the Android app is finally here. I prefer configuring my bots on the web, while the app is perfect for monitoring them and receiving push notifications.
Great product. I’d love to see even more strategy customization options, but the platform already leaves an excellent impression.
I’m glad the Android app is finally here. I prefer configuring my bots on the web, while the app is perfect for monitoring them and receiving push notifications.
Great product. I’d love to see even more strategy customization options, but the platform already leaves an excellent impression.
I’m glad the Android app is finally here. I prefer configuring my bots on the web, while the app is perfect for monitoring them and receiving push notifications.
Great product. I’d love to see even more strategy customization options, but the platform already leaves an excellent impression.
I’m glad the Android app is finally here. I prefer configuring my bots on the web, while the app is perfect for monitoring them and receiving push notifications.
I’ve been using Veles since 2023. The platform is intuitive, easy to use, and keeps improving. I especially like that I can create, test, and run trading bots all in one place.
I’ve been using Veles for several months. Fast bots, an intuitive interface, and responsive support. I’m very happy with the platform.
I’ve been using Veles for over a year. What I value most is the detailed knowledge base, flexible bot settings, the ability to test strategies with backtesting, and excellent customer support.
I’ve been using Veles since 2023. The platform is intuitive, easy to use, and keeps improving. I especially like that I can create, test, and run trading bots all in one place.
I’ve been using Veles for several months. Fast bots, an intuitive interface, and responsive support. I’m very happy with the platform.
I’ve been using Veles for over a year. What I value most is the detailed knowledge base, flexible bot settings, the ability to test strategies with backtesting, and excellent customer support.
I’ve been using Veles since 2023. The platform is intuitive, easy to use, and keeps improving. I especially like that I can create, test, and run trading bots all in one place.
I’ve been using Veles for several months. Fast bots, an intuitive interface, and responsive support. I’m very happy with the platform.
I’ve been using Veles since 2023. The platform is intuitive, easy to use, and keeps improving. I especially like that I can create, test, and run trading bots all in one place.
I’ve been using Veles for several months. Fast bots, an intuitive interface, and responsive support. I’m very happy with the platform.
I’ve been using Veles for over a year. What I value most is the detailed knowledge base, flexible bot settings, the ability to test strategies with backtesting, and excellent customer support.
I’ve been using Veles since 2023. The platform is intuitive, easy to use, and keeps improving. I especially like that I can create, test, and run trading bots all in one place.
I’ve been using Veles for several months. Fast bots, an intuitive interface, and responsive support. I’m very happy with the platform.
I’ve been using Veles for over a year. What I value most is the detailed knowledge base, flexible bot settings, the ability to test strategies with backtesting, and excellent customer support.
I’ve been using Veles since 2023. The platform is intuitive, easy to use, and keeps improving. I especially like that I can create, test, and run trading bots all in one place.
I’ve been using Veles for several months. Fast bots, an intuitive interface, and responsive support. I’m very happy with the platform.
I’ve been using Veles for several years. It’s a great alternative to manual trading. The bots help automate trading, while your own market analysis remains an important part of the process.
I use the app to manage my bots and monitor active trades. I really like that charts and backtesting are now available.
A great app with a user-friendly interface. I’m very satisfied with it so far.
I’ve been using Veles for several years. It’s a great alternative to manual trading. The bots help automate trading, while your own market analysis remains an important part of the process.
I use the app to manage my bots and monitor active trades. I really like that charts and backtesting are now available.
A great app with a user-friendly interface. I’m very satisfied with it so far.
I’ve been using Veles for several years. It’s a great alternative to manual trading. The bots help automate trading, while your own market analysis remains an important part of the process.
I’ve been using Veles for several years. It’s a great alternative to manual trading. The bots help automate trading, while your own market analysis remains an important part of the process.
I use the app to manage my bots and monitor active trades. I really like that charts and backtesting are now available.
A great app with a user-friendly interface. I’m very satisfied with it so far.
I’ve been using Veles for several years. It’s a great alternative to manual trading. The bots help automate trading, while your own market analysis remains an important part of the process.
I use the app to manage my bots and monitor active trades. I really like that charts and backtesting are now available.
A great app with a user-friendly interface. I’m very satisfied with it so far.
I’ve been using Veles for several years. It’s a great alternative to manual trading. The bots help automate trading, while your own market analysis remains an important part of the process.
Integrations with the largest crypto exchangesGet Started Free
Launch bots and start earning profit right nowStart Trading
Answers, support, and help getting started
Veles is a platform for manual and algorithmic trading. It combines trading bots, a trading terminal, backtesting, and ready-made strategies. Beginners can start with ready-made solutions, while experienced traders can create, customize, and test their own strategies. Users can also access Veles Broker, which allows them to trade through a single brokerage account without an API connection and save on trading fees.
When you connect an external exchange, your funds remain in your exchange account. Veles works through an API key that requires trading permissions but not withdrawal permissions. When creating the key, make sure withdrawals are disabled, use a list of permitted IP addresses if supported by the exchange, and enable two-factor authentication.
The bot automatically opens, manages, and closes trades according to your settings. You do not need to stay at the terminal, but we recommend monitoring results and reviewing your strategy regularly, as market conditions may change.
Before launching a strategy on a live account, you can test it using historical market data with a backtest. It shows how the strategy might have performed under different market conditions, including its potential returns, maximum drawdown, number of trades, and other metrics. This helps you assess the risks and adjust the settings, but backtest results do not guarantee future profits.
No. All trading involves the risk of partial or total loss of capital. Veles provides tools for automating, testing, and managing strategies but does not guarantee any specific returns.
Trading bots, the trading terminal, and basic backtesting are free. Veles charges a service fee of 20% of generated profits, capped at 50 USDT per month for each type of trading. Exchange trading fees are charged separately, while Veles Broker can help reduce these costs. Separate PRO plans are available for advanced backtesting.
Veles supports leading cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, Bybit, OKX, Gate, HTX, Bitget and Hyperliquid. The platform also provides tools for trading cryptocurrencies and other asset classes. The availability of specific exchanges and markets depends on your region and connection method.
Yes. The Veles mobile app for iOS and Android lets you launch and monitor bots, track trades, run backtests, and manage your trading from anywhere. The platform’s core features are available both on the web and on mobile devices.