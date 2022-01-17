Войти
Консультация
Язык
Войти
Консультация
EN
RU

VELES - простая и удобная платформа для создания ботов на криптовалютном рынке для трейдеров людей ❤️
Официальный партнер:
ЗАПУСТИТЬ ТОРГОВОГО БОТА
Telegram сообщество 
Вступай

Почему VELES ?

У ботов нет доступа к вашим деньгам на бирже. Они только управляют покупками и продажами. Вывести деньги можете только Вы
запуск ботов
криптовалюта
заработок на криптовалюте
Нет доступа к вашим деньгам
Не надо тратить время на изучение и настройку ботов. Воспользуйтесь проверенными стратегиями от команды VELES
Выбор существующих рабочих стратегий от VELES
Мы убрали все лишнее, чтобы Вы могли быстро разобраться и запустить ботов
Быстрая настройка в 3 клика
ЗАПУСТИТЬ ТОРГОВОГО БОТА
Телеграм сообщество
Как это работает?
Входит в сделку по чуть-чуть и усредняется в случае просадки
Бот ищет точку входа, используя фильтры перекупленность перепроданность
Выходит в плюс, закрывает сделку с небольшой прибылью и не жадничает в отличие от Ваc
крипто
криптовалюта
сделки на криптовалюте
...и так снова и снова
Бот никогда не продает в минус в отличие от человека
4 простых шага

Чтобы заработать свой первый $1

Создай бота Veles
Зарегистрируйся на сайте
создать бота
заработать на криптовалюте
Занимайся своими делами ❤️
Подключи бота к бирже
бот к бирже
ЗАПУСТИТЬ ТОРГОВОГО БОТА
Ничего не понятно?
Тогда записывайся на бесплатную Zoom консультацию от Veles!
Записаться на консультацию
Сколько это стоит ?
Мы берем комиссию 20% только с прибыли, которую вы получаете при торговле ботом,
но не больше $50 за календарный месяц.

ЗАПУСТИТЬ ТОРГОВОГО БОТА
Узнать подробнее тут
Реферальная Программа
Мы предлагаем ВАМ 30% от заработка который мы будем получать от привлеченных Вами пользователей.

Ваш максимальный заработок﻿ с одного реферала составить от 15$ в месяц.


УЗНАТЬ БОЛЬШЕ
Veles официальный брокер бирж
Регистрируйся на биржах и получи скидку 10% на комиссии за операции от VELES:
Новости и блог
СМИ о нас
Команда
Карьера
Платформа
WIKI
Blog
YouTube
Telegram
Бесплатная консультация
Поддержка
Пользовательское Соглашение
Политика конфиденциальности
Политика Cookie
Правовая информация
Binance
Bybit
OKX
Gate.io
Торговые боты
ООО"ВЕЛЕС.ФИНАНС