How to choose a crypto exchange

Choosing a platform where to trade cryptocurrency is the first and one of the most important steps for a trader. This is still relevant in 2025, when the market is saturated with dozens of platforms with different features, interfaces, and security levels.

When choosing, it is worth considering several important parameters. First of all, the security of the exchange, because reliable storage of funds and data is extremely important not only for the platform itself, but also for the user. Next is the exchange commission, the size of which should be taken into account by active traders and bots.

Also important are the availability of API for trading, support for trading bots, the ability to copy trade, and modern trading features. Full integration with solutions such as trading bots is becoming equally important.

Binance — the largest exchange by trading volume

Binance has long established itself as a global leader in trading volume and number of users. It supports over 350 cryptocurrencies and is highly liquid.

Despite its popularity, this platform is considered one of the lowest-fee exchanges, with only 0.1% for spot trading.

Binance offers advanced tools for both professionals and beginners. It has a stable API infrastructure for trading, allowing for flexible algorithm configuration. The platform is also actively developing derivatives and futures and offers access to Launchpad, Binance Earn, NFT, and DeFi products.

For automation, Binance provides reliable support for trading bots, including integrations with Veles bots, making the exchange attractive to those who prefer algorithmic trading.

Bybit — convenience for traders and bot trading

Bybit is actively gaining market share thanks to its focus on convenience and reliability. The platform is known for its well-designed interface, fast order execution, and minimal latency. It is often mentioned in comparisons between Binance and Bybit as an alternative with a more intuitive approach to trading. Bybit has the same reliable API connections that are ideal for integration with automated systems and crypto bots.

The platform supports both manual trading and automated strategies. Thanks to its stability and functionality, Bybit ranks among the top best crypto exchanges of 2025.

Bitget — active growth and focus on copy trading

Bitget is actively expanding, offering users unique tools for copy trading. The platform is most popular among beginners and those who want to make money by following the actions of successful traders.

The Bitget copy trading system allows you to automatically duplicate the trades of top traders.

Bitget has simple and stable functionality for connecting third-party services, which ensures compatibility with Veles bots. The exchange’s commissions remain low and its terms and conditions are transparent.

Bitget focuses more on ease of use and offers a convenient start for those who want to learn how to trade without complicated training, without sacrificing functionality for experienced traders.

OKX — an exchange with a developed ecosystem and Web3

OKX is not just a crypto exchange, but a full-fledged ecosystem with Web3 support. The platform includes centralized and decentralized parts, an NFT marketplace, DeFi tools, and a separate crypto wallet.

OKX’s unique feature is its deep integration of OKX Web3 technology. Users can access DeFi products and use dApps directly from the platform. API support for trading is top-notch, which, of course, makes it compatible with crypto bots and other automation tools.

OKX is suitable for both classic trading and diving into the new era of Web3. The platform has been audited and offers a high level of exchange security.

FAQ

1. Which exchange is best for trading with bots?

For trading with bots using Veles bots, Binance, Bybit, and Bitget are excellent choices. All three exchanges have stable APIs and high technical capabilities.

2. Where are the lowest commissions on crypto exchanges?

The most favorable conditions for exchange commissions are offered by Binance and Bitget. Both platforms allow you to further reduce commissions when using the exchange’s internal tokens.

3. How is OKX different from other exchanges?

The main difference between OKX is its focus on Web3. Support for NFTs, dApps, wallets, and DeFi applications makes OKX a unique Web3 ecosystem among centralized exchanges.