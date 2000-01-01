BingX trading bot by Veles

How does BingX bot work?

These are automated algorithmic programs to execute trading strategies on the BingX crypto exchange. These bots can work on a continuous basis, which compensates for the human traders' limitations. They can execute different strategies, from simple to complex, depending on the user's needs and preferences. The Veles platform allows users to create their own trading bots by customizing entry and exit parameters and combining different indicators to develop unique strategies.

Flexibility and diversification

The platform is adaptable to any trading strategy, from short-term operations to long-term investments. Traders can access more than 2000 trading instruments, which provides ample opportunities for diversification.





Advanced testing

Users can conduct backtests to evaluate their strategies on historical data and calculate profit-to-loss ratios. A huge array of candlestick and indicator combinations gives traders a deep understanding of the market, helping them make informed decisions.

Proven ready-made bots

Ready-made cryptocurrency bots are available on the Veles platform with customizations that have been proven to work in practice. These bots can save traders time and effort by providing them with ready-made strategies that have already shown positive results.

Advantages of using trading bots: