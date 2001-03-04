Security of trading with Veles
We regularly pass security audits
and the last time it was performed by Binance experts, who confirmed the high level of Veles protection.
How does Veles protect your data?
SSL/TLS
Encryption provides a secure connection between your device and our platform
Funds protection and API key
Your funds remain on the exchange, and your connection to the Veles platform is through an API key
Control 24/7
Administrators monitor for suspicious activity in the community 24/7 and constantly check the services.
Veles is protected
We maintain high security standards and apply the latest protection methods so that users can trade and use our platform with peace of mind knowing that their data is protected by Veles.Start trading with Veles
The security of users' funds is our priority
Every transaction on Veles
receives constant support and expert guidance. Our team is always ready to assist the user with security issues. We do everything to make the experience of trading on Veles extremely positive
We have passed a legal audit
which confirms strict compliance with the laws and regulations regarding cryptocurrency transactions.
Data protection 100%
- Your money stays in the exchange;
- Connection via API key;
- Regular system security audits