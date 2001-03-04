How does OKX bot work?

OKX bots are special programs that can automatically buy and sell cryptocurrency based on customized rules and parameters. They are used by traders in order not to miss profitable opportunities, especially when they cannot constantly monitor the market. This is convenient for both beginners and experienced users who want to automate complex trading strategies. The main advantage of such bots is their ability to act 24/7 without human intervention, reacting to changes in the market situation and performing scheduled operations.

Flexibility and diversification

The platform is adaptable to any trading strategy, from short-term operations to long-term investments. Traders can access more than 2000 trading instruments, which provides ample opportunities for diversification.





Advanced testing

Users can conduct backtests to evaluate their strategies on historical data and calculate profit-to-loss ratios. A huge array of candlestick and indicator combinations gives traders a deep understanding of the market, helping them make informed decisions.





Proven ready-made bots

Ready-made cryptocurrency bots are available on the Veles platform with customizations that are proven to work in practice. These bots can save traders time and effort by providing them with ready-made strategies that have already shown positive results.





Benefits of using trading bots: