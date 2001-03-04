Feedback banner
Graph historical data

Test strategies and bots on real historical data

Graph your profitability

Customize trading parameters and increase the profitability of your trades

Advantages of Veles backtests

Risk reduction

Identify vulnerabilities in your strategies that could lead to potential losses

Profit increase

Experiment with different parameters and find the most profitable combinations

Time saving

Eliminate the need for long-term statistic gathering and minimize errors in your strategy

Strategy evaluation

Analyze your potential profit, loss and optimize your trading bot settings

Capital protection

Test your ideas on historical data and don't risk with real money

Technical advantages

Why VELES backtests?

1

Own database

Test your trading strategies on real historical data - Veles provides its own database of minute candles for detailed analysis of a potential trade

2

Multiple order management

Analyze the trade entry in parts, gaining and unloading the position gradually

3

Detailed statistics

Get all the information you need to measure performance and improve your trading strategy

4

Large selection of trading indicators

Apply trading indicators to analyze market flow, volatility, trading volume, and to determine if coins are overbought or oversold

Service plans

No time to explore settings? Choose tested bots

Free backtests

Test your ideas on historical data and don't take real risks

₮0 /per month

Benefits:

  • Checkmark
    quantity 10 per day
  • Checkmark
    backtest period 3 months
  • Checkmark
    statistics full
  • Checkmark
    storage time week
  • Checkmark
    Private tests no
F.A.Q

