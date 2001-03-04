which is based on our own technologies that allow accurate and extensive analysisStart BACKTEST
Test strategies and bots on real historical data
Customize trading parameters and increase the profitability of your trades
Identify vulnerabilities in your strategies that could lead to potential losses
Experiment with different parameters and find the most profitable combinations
Eliminate the need for long-term statistic gathering and minimize errors in your strategy
Analyze your potential profit, loss and optimize your trading bot settings
Test your ideas on historical data and don't risk with real money
Why VELES backtests?
Own database
Test your trading strategies on real historical data - Veles provides its own database of minute candles for detailed analysis of a potential trade
Multiple order management
Analyze the trade entry in parts, gaining and unloading the position gradually
Detailed statistics
Get all the information you need to measure performance and improve your trading strategy
Large selection of trading indicators
Apply trading indicators to analyze market flow, volatility, trading volume, and to determine if coins are overbought or oversold
No time to explore settings? Choose tested bots
Test your ideas on historical data and don't take real risks
Benefits:
Test your ideas on historical data and don't take real risks
Benefits:
Register using our links and get maximum bonuses from exchanges
The functionality of Veles finance is limitless, but to this day it is updated and new features are added, which can please any sophisticated user