What are Binance trading bots?

Binance trading bots are automated programmes designed to enhance cryptocurrency trading on the Binance platform. These bots use algorithmic intelligence to execute trades, manage portfolios and optimise strategies with high efficiency. Using trading bots allows traders to save time, reduce emotional biases, and potentially improve trading results. In addition, these bots do not have any paid subscriptions. The Veles platform allows users to create their own trading bots by customising entry and exit parameters and combining different indicators to develop unique strategies.

Flexibility and diversification

The platform is adaptable to any trading strategy, from short-term operations to long-term investments. Traders can access over 2,000 trading instruments, providing ample opportunities for diversification.





Advanced testing

Users can conduct backtests to evaluate their strategies on historical data and calculate profit-to-loss ratios. A huge array of candlestick and indicator combinations gives traders a deep understanding of the market, helping them make informed decisions.

Proven ready-made bots

Ready-made cryptocurrency bots are available on the Veles platform with settings that are proven to work in practice. These bots can save traders time and effort by providing them with ready-made strategies that have already shown positive results.

Advantages of using trading bots: