How does HTX bot work?

You can use any trading bots available on the Veles platform to trade on the HTX exchange. For example, you can take ready-made bots from the showcase. You just need to make sure that the cryptocurrency, with which the selected bot works, is available on the HTX exchange.



At the same time, it is not necessarily a complete match of the trading pair, for which the bot is initially configured, with the trading pair used by you on the exchange. For example, if in the initial settings you see that the bot trades on Binance in the pair BTC/FDUSD, but on the HTX exchange there is no such pair, you can safely configure it to trade in the pair BTC/USDT. There will be no difference in principle, because both FDUSD and USDT are dollar-stablecoins.