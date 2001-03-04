How to multiply Hamster coins on the exchange? A conservative way from Veles

Few people know that when trading on the spot market, you can implement a strategy called “spot short”. In fact, you can not short on the spot, but with the help of Veles platform you can reproduce the mechanics of selling an asset with the subsequent purchase of the same volume at a lower price. Hence the name “spot short”. Simply put, you receive HMSTR or CATI tokens and enter them on the exchange (by the way, the altcoin you bought in the previous bull market is also suitable for the strategy). Then the bot, whose settings we will describe below, will start gradually selling these tokens, while placing buy orders at a lower price. As soon as there is a slight increase, the bot sells these tokens and buys them back.