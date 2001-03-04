USDT Trading Bots
The cryptocurrency market is gathering more and more attention from traders and investors every day, and one of the most famous instruments for trading is USDT (Tether), an asset backed by the US dollar at a ratio of 1 to 1. Trading bots that work with USDT provide an opportunity for those who want to trade without losing their free time. In this article we will look at what USDT bots are, how they work, which crypto exchanges support their use.
Top 5 best trading bots for USDT
|Bot
|Chart
|PNL% (Month)
|Average Time In a Deal
|Minimum Deposit
|Risk
|
SUI BB Grid
|
+26%
|1D
|$1000
|
|Try
|
ETH MACD
|
+22%
|1D
|$1000
|
|Try
|
TRX Diver
|
+28%
|3D
|$1000
|
|Try
|
SOL Channel
|
+32%
|3D
|$1000
|
|Try
|
DOGE EMA
|
+35%
|12H
|$1000
|
|Try
SUI BB Grid
Long 1x Futures
ETH MACD
Long 1x Futures
TRX Diver
Long 5x Futures
SOL Channel
Long 1x Futures
DOGE EMA
Long 1x Futures
USDT bot is an automated software that simplifies trading and helps traders execute multiple trades simultaneously using USDT as the base currency.
They can execute various trading strategies, including DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging), which allows you to spread your investments over time and reduce risk. The main goal is to maximize profits by analyzing market data and executing orders automatically.
How do USDT bots work?
These bots also use algorithms to analyze the market and execute trades. They monitor price changes and can react to them faster than a human. Automated systems will continuously follow a set algorithm without deviating from the set course. They can be customized to execute strategies such as: buy or sell orders or complex algorithms that take into account multiple factors.
The bot on the Veles platform functions in LONG and SHORT. It can also operate in conservative, moderate and aggressive mode. It can apply filters to select moments for trades. These filters can include technical analysis indicators (popular parameters include market indicators like RSI (Relative Strength Index), Bollinger Bands and MACD (Moving Average Divergence)) or signals from Trading View.
In addition, usdt-bot provides reports on its activity by sending notifications of each trade to the trader in Telegram.
Trading robots free users from the need to manually monitor these indicators. When market conditions meet the set criteria, the bot closes trades on its own.
Our prices
For payment of commissions for the use of trading bots Veles is used account, which is opened on the platform itself. Each user opens such an account at the time of registration.
Payment occurs only when the bots bring profit. 20% of this profit will be deducted from the balance of your Veles account, but no more than 50 USDT per month for one type of trade.
For the bot to be able to open a position, you need funds in this account. That's why you need to fund your account before launching the bot. You can be sure that a deposit of 100 USDT per month will be enough even in case of the most profitable trading on both spot and futures trading bots combined.
Please note: your funds on the exchange can be used by the bot only as you have specified in the settings: that is, to use them for trading transactions under the market conditions you have chosen. The bot cannot do anything else with the assets you have placed on the exchange.
We take a commission of 20% from the profit you get when trading bot, but no more than $50 per calendar month
With Veles bot for USDT, you can automate trading on Bybit, Binance, OKX and other major exchanges. Just connect the exchange you use to our platform via API (secure key), create or select a ready-made strategy and start earning.
Pros and Cons
Pros
Automated spot and futures trading.
Flexible customization: Bots can be configured to work according to strategies including arbitrage, scalping and others.
Ability to plug in ready-made algorithms.
Using algorithms to evaluate the market.
Trading 24/7
Cons
Not always algorithms can take into account all market nuances (volatility or news background).
Trading bots need constant monitoring to ensure they are working correctly.
In some countries, the use of such bots may be subject to legal restrictions.
Platform statistics
$ 79 743 086
User profit
47 349 316
Cycles closed
$ 418 429 395
Total deposit of bots
Conclusion
USDT bots are a powerful tool for traders who want to optimize their strategies in the cryptocurrency market. Despite the possible risks, the right choice of robot and strategy will help to drastically reduce losses.In most countries, there are no legal restrictions on automated trading. However, it is important to consider the legal status of trading digital assets. For example, in China, all forms of crypto trading are subject to a ban. But the CFTC only allows clients to trade cryptocurrency futures through regulated providers. Therefore, it's important to research the cryptocurrency laws in your country of residence. If trading is allowed, then automated tools will also be legal.
F.A.Q
USDT trading bots are designed to execute trades in the spot and futures market. They can apply various strategies such as short-term action trading, medium-term swing trading and accumulative investment trading.
These bots focus on market data and execute trades according to predefined parameters, which helps traders to manage their positions effectively and increase profits. Build your own robot or take a ready-made one from the selection of bots for specific cryptocurrencies.