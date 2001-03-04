USER AGREEMENT

This user agreement defines the terms of use and rules of our Service. This document is a public offer in accordance with the law.

Registration on the site Veles.finance means your agreement with all the terms and conditions set forth in this User Agreement.

Service Veles.finance is not responsible for information about our service, presented on other sites except Veles.finance. None of the provisions of the Agreement can be interpreted as a transfer of exclusive rights to the Service (its individual elements) to the User.





ATTENTION: Service is not a cryptocurrency exchange. See the section “Erroneous deposit”.

Basic terms used in this User Agreement

In this User Agreement, unless otherwise expressly implied from the text of this agreement, the following words and expressions will have the meanings indicated below:

● “User” - a natural person who has registered, uses the Service and accepts the terms and conditions of this Agreement, age 18 years and older. By accessing and using the Veles.finance Service, the User represents and warrants that he/she is 18 years of age or older and has not been previously blocked from accessing the Service.

● “Service Owner” or “Administrator” - VELES MIDDLE EAST - FZCO, Premises no- 22187-001, IFZA Business Park, DDP, Silicon Oasis, Dubai, UAE

● “Veles.finance Service” (“Service”, “Veles.finance.io”, “we”, “us” or “our”) is software available on the Veles.finance website that allows the User to utilize all functionality provided for it, including bots for automated trading on cryptocurrency exchanges.

● “Bot” or “bots” are computer programs and special algorithms used for automated trading on cryptocurrency exchanges.





1. Risk Provision

1.1 By accepting the terms of this User Agreement, the User realizes that performing any trading and investment operations on the exchange, cryptocurrency, currency and financial markets is a high-risk activity.

1.2 The owner of the service cannot guarantee profit, as well as is not responsible in case of theft of the User's funds on the exchange, as it does not have access to the User's wallets.

1.3. The User understands possible financial losses in the form of direct losses or lost profits as a result of any trading and investment operations on the cryptocurrency exchange, when using bots provided by the Service.

1.4 The owner of the Service is not responsible in cases of technical problems of exchanges, theft of funds from exchanges, blocked accounts on exchanges, incorrect operation of API exchanges, bankruptcy of exchanges, erroneous actions of users, strong and long price changes on exchanges.

1.5 Veles.finance service is provided on an “as is” basis. The owner of the service does not guarantee a certain profitability when using the service. The results of the bot are determined by many factors, such as volatility on the exchanges, trading volume and liquidity on the exchanges, as well as the settings of the bot.

1.6 All settings of the service are available to the user. Each of the settings is described in detail in the frequently asked questions on the site https://veles.finance. The user makes decisions on settings independently and is responsible for losses in cases of incorrect or aggressive trading settings.





2. Terms of use

2.1 Veles.finance service provides working capacity on its servers on the Internet 24 hours a day. The user does not need to install any special software on his computer to use the service.

2.2 Veles.finance service does not store and does not accept users' funds, as well as does not make any payments (except for payments under the referral program). All funds are stored in user accounts on exchanges.

2.2.1 Veles.finance service has no access to withdrawal of funds from user accounts on exchanges. Responsibility for the safety of funds on the accounts of exchanges is the user and the relevant exchanges.

2.3 Veles.finance Service operates the user's funds for placing orders on exchanges through API interface only on behalf of the user.

2.4 It is forbidden to trade in different Veles.finance accounts using the same account on the cryptocurrency exchange - it will be considered as the presence of several accounts at the user.

2.5 Accounts with identified violations will be blocked, funds will be frozen.

2.6. Simultaneous login to different Veles.finance accounts, which are linked to the referral program is prohibited and may lead to exclusion from the referral program of these accounts.

2.7 Accounts with identified violations will be blocked, funds will be frozen.

2.8 The user of our service agrees that in case of violation of any condition or rule of this User Agreement, his account will be closed with freezing of funds.

2.9 The Service is not responsible in cases of technical problems of exchanges, theft of funds from exchanges, blocking of accounts on exchanges, incorrect work of API exchanges, bankruptcy of exchanges, erroneous actions of users, strong and long changes in prices on exchanges.





3 Payment for the Service

3.1 Veles.finance takes 20% commission only from the profit that the user receives when trading using bots.

3.2 Veles.finance account balance exists to write off the commission. Veles.finance account balance is calculated in USDT. The commission is deducted from the Veles.finance account balance every time the bot completes a cycle of work and receives income (take-profit order is executed on the exchange). If the income is not received in USDT, it is converted into USDT at the exchange rate at the time of receiving the income. Commission debiting from the Veles.finance account balance will continue until the sum of all commission debits reaches the maximum commission amount for the current calendar month. After that the commission writing off will stop until the 1st day of the next month.

3.3 Each transaction is displayed in the user's profile. The payment period is from the 1st day of the month to the last day of the month.

3.4 The amount of the maximum commission in the current calendar month is calculated as follows:

● If the user uses spot bots and makes profit with their help, the maximum commission in the current calendar month will be 50 USD.

● If the user uses futures USDS-M bots and makes profit with their help, the maximum commission for the current calendar month will be increased by 50 USD.

● If the user uses COIN-M futures bots and makes profit with their help, the maximum commission for the current calendar month will increase by 50 USD.

3.5 Please note that the commission may be higher than the amount of the maximum commission for the current calendar month, as commission transactions are not divided into parts. This can happen if the amount of debited commission on the user's account is less than the amount of the maximum commission in the current calendar month and the bot made a large profit. In this case, the commission is charged in full, after which the commission will be discontinued.





4. Veles.finance account balance ﻿

4.1 Veles.finance service is available in full volume with a positive account balance. User can create new bots, launch bots.

4.2 If the Veles.finance account balance is negative, the User cannot launch bots. 4.3. Veles.finance account balance can be replenished with BNB, USDC, OP, ARB, BTC, ETH, TRX, POL. Assets will be automatically converted to USDT at the exchange rate at the time of deposit.

4.4 Veles.finance account balance is non-refundable except in case of erroneous deposit.

4.5. In addition to erroneous replenishments are payable funds received under the referral program.





5. Erroneous replenishment

5.1 Erroneous replenishment is replenishment of Veles.finance account balance instead of replenishment of the exchange account.

5.2 Refund of funds of erroneous replenishment is made upon request to the support service, which must be made no later than 7 days from the moment of replenishment. All requests that will be made later than 7 days from the moment of the erroneous deposit will not be satisfied.

5.3 The Service charges $10 commission from the total amount for manual processing when returning erroneous replenishments.





6. Restrictions of the User

6.1 Balance manipulation on affiliated accounts is prohibited.

6.2 The use of third-party software to interact with the veles.finance platform servers is prohibited





7. Copyright Protection.

7.1 The Website https://veles.finance contains the results of intellectual activity belonging to the Service Owner, its affiliates and other related parties, representatives, all other persons acting on behalf of the Service Owner.

7.2 By using the Site https://veles.finance, the User acknowledges and agrees that all content of the Site https://veles.finance and the structure of its content are protected by copyright, trademark and other intellectual property rights, and that the said rights are valid and protected in all forms, in all media and with respect to all technologies, whether now existing, developed or subsequently created. No rights to any content of the Website https://veles.finance, including but not limited to audiovisual works, text and graphic materials, computer programs, trademarks are transferred to the User as a result of using the Website https://veles.finance and entering into this agreement.

7.3 When quoting materials from the Website https://veles.finance the User is obliged to indicate a link to the source.

7.4 In case of violation by the User of the provisions of this Agreement concerning the protection of copyright of the Service Owner, the latter has the right to demand compensation for all losses incurred, including lost profits.





8. Dispute resolution procedure

8.1. The Service Owner and the User take all measures to resolve disputes and disagreements arising from the User Agreement through negotiations.

8.2 In case of failure to reach an agreement through negotiations, the claim (pre-trial) procedure is mandatory. The term of response to the claim is 10 (ten) calendar days from the moment of its receipt.

8.3 All disputable issues not settled by negotiations and in the claim procedure are subject to resolution in court (arbitration court) at the location of the Service Owner.





9. Final Provisions

9.1 Veles.finance Service reserves the right to make changes, additions and adjustments to this User Agreement without prior notice. 9.2. At any time any party may unilaterally withdraw from further cooperation. The User has the right to refuse to use the Service by deleting API keys on the websites of the respective cryptocurrency exchanges.

9.3. In case of any questions, the user can contact the support of the Service or find out the information of interest in the FAQ section of the Veles.finance website.



