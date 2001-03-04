The commission is only 20% and applies only to the profit the user makes while trading with the bot (but not more than $50 for each type of trade).
if the user made a deal and earned 1 USDT, the Veles internal balance will be charged with 0.20 USDT as a commission. At the same time, the commission will be charged at the rate of 20% of each profitable trade until the sum of $50 is accumulated.
When the limit is reached, the commission will be stopped until the beginning of the new month. The counter separates commissions on the spot and futures markets.
The more you trade, the more profitable it is to trade with Veles bots!
The bot trades the funds that are on the user's exchange. Any profit earned is also sent to the exchange account. However, the API key restricts the withdrawal of money from the exchange account. Therefore, the internal balance on the Veles platform is used to charge the commission.
The security of user funds is our priority.
You can refill your balance on Veles platform in any convenient way and for any amount through BEP20 network by clicking the button in your personal cabinet:Deposit
All deposits are automatically converted to $ for convenient balance display. In the future we also plan to add the possibility of credit card deposits.
The bot will continue to function even if the user has not replenished the balance. It will close profitable deals, and the commission will be deducted.
This will result in a negative balance on the account
If the balance is negative, the bot will not be able to start a new deal
However, all active transactions will be completed according to pre-determined conditions!
Sign up, complete challenges, and get $5 to your Veles account to pay for commissions
Choose from the showcase or create your own strategy by which your bot will start working on the platform.
There users share settings and tips. To receive the bonus you must be in the community for more than 15 minutes.
A simple chatbot that can answer all beginner questions. In just 10 minutes, you'll become a proficient Veles user.
Share your referral link with a friend and get a bonus if your friend connects to Telegram or completes any challenge.
This is necessary keep track of how much money the bot brought to you, to receive bot error notifications, to stay up to date with the latest project news.
The API key allows Veles to interact with your account on the exchange and make automated transactions 24/7 without your participation.
