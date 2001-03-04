PRIVACY POLICY

Veles.finance collects, uses and stores users' personal data in accordance with applicable data protection laws. Personal data refers to any information relating to an identified or identifiable natural person. The types, scope and purposes of collecting and using personal data are listed below.

The rules apply to all visitors to the Veles.finance website.



WHAT DATA DO WE COLLECT?



1. When registering on our site, you may be asked to enter your full name, time zone, email address and other contact information to contact you.

2. Information that is collected automatically. When you use our service, we automatically collect information about you, including technical information, which is contained in the server log files.

We collect information about your activities on our service, including the time you use the service and IP address. In addition, we collect information using cookies and other tracking technologies. Read the Cookie Policy here



WHEN DO WE COLLECT INFORMATION ABOUT YOU?



We collect information about you when you register on our site, enter our site, enter information on our site.



HOW DO WE USE INFORMATION ABOUT YOU?



We may use the information we collect from you when you register, fund your account, subscribe to our newsletter, participate in a survey, browse our site or use our services. If you have left us your social media contact details, we may use them to add you to our official social media groups such as Telegram, VK, Facebook and others.



HOW DO WE PROTECT INFORMATION ABOUT YOU?



Our site is regularly scanned for security vulnerabilities to make your use of our site as secure as possible. We use regular malware scanning. Your personal information is held in secure networks and is only accessible to a limited number of individuals who have special access rights to such systems and networks and are required to maintain the confidentiality of information. In addition, all sensitive information you provide is encrypted using technology Secure Socket Layer (SSL). We apply various security measures when a user enters, transmits or accesses their information to maintain the security of your personal information. We do not provide any information about you.

YOU CAN CONTROL:

1. Account information. You can update or correct information about you at any time by logging into your account. You can also contact us by email for assistance [email protected] however, please be aware that we may retain certain information after an account is terminated as required by law or for legitimate commercial purposes. We may also keep archival copies of information about you for a certain period of time.

2. Cookies. Most web browsers accept cookies by default. If you wish, you can set your browser to delete or reject cookies. Please note that if you choose to delete or reject cookies, this may affect the availability and functionality of our services.

3. Newsletter. You can opt out of receiving our newsletter. To do this, follow the instructions in the messages sent out (use the unsubscribe link). You can also turn off the newsletter in the user profile. If you opt out of our service newsletter, we can still send you emails with important messages that relate to the operation of our service.