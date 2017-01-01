Gate.io Trading Bot by Veles

On the Gate io exchange, bots could be launched almost from the moment of its creation. At least, in the "Internet Archive" on the very first snapshot of the exchange's website, taken in October 2017, we see a link to the page with API documentation. And API is a special interface for connecting external applications, which is most often used precisely for the automation of trading operations, that is, for trading with the help of bots.



But back then, in 2017, the exchange offered only API to launch bots. And each trader had to independently write the code of his bot, and then run this bot on a separate server. Of course, to launch bots at that time, you could also use special platforms that allow you to easily and conveniently create, customize, test bots and provide hosting for them.





Today, an example of a multifunctional platform for algorithmic trading is Veles, where you can run ready-made bots or create a new bot manually with many individual settings. However, at that time Veles did not exist yet, and other similar platforms were not developed enough. Therefore, trading with the help of bots was only available to traders with a serious technical background.