Bitcoin bot on the Veles platform can work according to two algorithms: LONG and SHORT.





LONG will never sell more bitcoins than it previously bought. His aggregate market position can be either bullish (aiming to profit from a rising rate) or zero.





SHORT, on the other hand, sells bitcoins first and then buys them back at a lower price.





As we said above, the SHORT strategy for trading bitcoins is not as winning as LONG. However, if you expect the rate to drop and want to capitalize on it, Veles allows you to configure a bitcoin bot to use the SHORT algorithm.



The bitcoin bot can work in one of three trading modes: conservative, moderate and aggressive. In conservative mode, the bot makes fewer trades and uses a smaller share of the deposit for each of them. Thus, it reinsures itself and reduces risks. In the aggressive mode, on the contrary, the bot tries to use maximum opportunities and does not leave the deposit idle: money must work. In the moderate mode, the bot tries to find a balance between these two options.



The bitcoin bot on the Veles platform can use filters to more deliberately determine the moments for trades. Filters are technical analysis indicators or signals received from the Trading View platform. Maximum flexibility of settings allows everyone to choose the most understandable and suitable for him principles of bitcoin bot. And detailed descriptions of each filter on the Veles website can help.



Finally, the bitcoin bot can report on its work by sending notifications to the trader in Telegram about each transaction.