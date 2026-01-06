Trade OpenAI and SpaceX Before Everyone Else Does

The most talked-about companies of the decade are preparing to list synthetic tickers on exchanges. But you can trade their price right now — on Veles.

⚡️ On May 26, we added Pre-IPO futures trading for OpenAI via Binance — with up to 20x leverage. Right now, you can take a position on the AI market giant — long before its ticker is listed on the exchange. Leverage up to 20x provides plenty of room for strategies, and after the IPO, the contract will automatically convert into a standard futures contract.

Veles bots can also already be launched on Pre-IPO SPCX/USDT. In 2026, SpaceX plans to list at a valuation of $1.75 trillion, opening up trading access to a wide range of investors. If the forecasts hold true, this will become one of the largest IPOs in history.

🔔 It is much more profitable to open positions in such companies before the entire market finds out about them.

This is the whole point of Pre-IPO: once the public listing happens, everyone gets access at the same time, and most people will be buying in only after the news has already been priced in. Right now, you have an opportunity that most investors and traders are completely unaware of. You can make the most of it by using a Veles trading bot.

Automating Strategies with the SpaceX Hyperliquid Bot

SpaceX Hyperliquid Bot — a specialized bot for trading the estimated pre-IPO valuation of SpaceX. The algorithm automatically enters trades upon reaching local levels and evaluates volatility increases during higher-timeframe corrections. Dynamic, compounding orders are applied for effective position averaging, while profits are locked in with short take-profits aligned with the current trend.

All Pre-IPO tickers have now been added to our platform and are ready for strategy deployment. Trade the future with Veles!

SPCX / USDT

OPENAI / USDT

ANTHROPIC / USDT

Important: highly elevated volatility is possible following the official listing — make sure to use proper risk management.