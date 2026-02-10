September 2026 | Monthly recap with Veles

September was a month of big launches for Veles. We went beyond algo trading and launched Veles Broker, added Market Scan (testing a strategy across several coins at once), gave you the ability to upgrade your plan on your own, and connected the Blofin exchange.

In parallel, we ran two tournaments at once: the Veles × Bybit team competition with a prize pool of 100,000 USDT and a closed tournament for Veles Broker users. For each competition we put together selections of bots for building volume, and we also calculated what balance to keep on an exchange to avoid getting your bots liquidated.

Read more about this and other September news below.

Veles statistics for September

Trading volume: $485M

$485M Total user profit: $1.94M

$1.94M On the record day you earned $160K 🔥

$160K 🔥 You closed 1.62M trades and backtested strategies over more than 8 million years of data

Key events of September

1. Launched Veles Broker

Veles Broker lets you trade with bots and manually on Bybit’s liquidity, while managing your account right from the Veles cabinet. What this gives you:

A single control panel for bots and assets — no more switching between tabs and apps.

for bots and assets — no more switching between tabs and apps. All of Bybit’s trading liquidity at your disposal.

at your disposal. 25–30% savings on Taker and Maker fees.

on Taker and Maker fees. A single support window for any questions — just message @VelesSupportBot.

You can connect Veles Broker in your cabinet.

2. Market Scan — one backtest across several coins

Previously, to find out which coin a strategy would perform best on, you had to run a separate backtest for each coin. Now Market Scan tests the strategy across all selected coins and collects the results in a single table.

If you’re a beginner — add several coins to the backtest, sort the table by ROI, net profit, win rate, or MUL, and launch the bot on the coin with the best metrics.

— add several coins to the backtest, sort the table by ROI, net profit, win rate, or MUL, and launch the bot on the coin with the best metrics. If you have experience — build a portfolio of bots across several coins: set the limit on simultaneous trades, find out the required deposit and peak load, and track cumulative profit by day and total drawdown.

You can get started with Market Scan using a multi-pair bot. More details — in our help center.

Now you can quickly upgrade your plan to a new level on your own, if you:

are short on backtest limits

need more years of analysis

need additional plan features

need more simultaneous runs

need a higher calculation priority

The upgrade cost is calculated transparently, and the new level activates right after payment. Upgrade your plan.

4. New backtest metrics in the mobile apps

The updated backtest statistics with evaluation tags, Buy & Hold comparison, Recovery Factor, and a Net / Gross toggle are now available in iOS and Android. We broke down what each metric means in an article using a palladium bot as an example.

5. Connected the Blofin exchange

We value automated trading without unnecessary restrictions, so now you can trade without KYC and video verification on the Blofin exchange. In parallel, our team has already started work on a dedicated selection of trading strategies tailored specifically to the mechanics and volatility of the exchange. More details in our article.

6. September tournaments

Veles × Bybit. Bybit brought together traders from different platforms in one competition and is giving away 100,000 USDT among them, with prizes from 10 to 10,000 USDT. The more participants on the Veles team, the bigger our share of the rewards. We explained how to join in an article.

Bybit brought together traders from different platforms in one competition and is giving away 100,000 USDT among them, with prizes from 10 to 10,000 USDT. The more participants on the Veles team, the bigger our share of the rewards. We explained how to join in an article. Closed Veles Broker tournament. 50 prizes for trading volume on futures: USDT to your wallet, Backtests Pro subscriptions, and bonuses to your Veles account. The entry threshold is 20,000 USDT of volume, and Veles fees for Veles Broker clients are disabled until October 15. The terms are in the article.

7. September bot selections

In September we focused on bots for building volume — you can take them and launch right away (test them through a backtest first), or use them as a basis for your own strategies.

Profit/ROI: +24.61 USDT/24.64%

MUL: -14.65 USDT/-8.65%

Deposit: 100 USDT (leverage x3)

What’s next

The Veles team keeps working to make algorithmic trading bring you steady profit and maximum enjoyment from the platform. In October we’ll sum up the tournaments and keep rolling out updates — update our apps in the App Store and Google Play. See you in the next report, and green PNL to everyone!