Stocks vs. trading bots on synthetic stocks

When the talk turns to US stocks, most people wonder which shares to buy — Nvidia, Tesla, or Microsoft. But your profit depends on something else too: what you actually do with those stocks.

One option is to buy and hold. Another is to hand them to a trading bot that trades for you. We looked at both approaches and will compare them on real data from the last six months.

Instead of an intro

In this article we broke down 5 bots on synthetic stocks. To make them quick and easy to find, we’ve put together a table of the bots’ metrics.

Stocks often bring losses

Say the account is open and the stocks are bought. The trouble is that a shareholder only earns when the stock goes up. If the market falls or moves sideways, the portfolio goes into the red, and there’s nothing you can do about it — all that’s left is to wait for a reversal.

This is where trading bots come in.

How a bot works and what it trades

A bot doesn’t work with ordinary stocks but with their synthetic versions. A synthetic (or tokenized) stock is a token on a crypto exchange whose price mirrors the price of the real share. If you buy an NVDA token, you get the same movement as Nvidia stock, but the trade happens on a crypto account in stablecoins — a cryptocurrency pegged to the dollar (the best-known example is USDT).

In this format you don’t need to pick the right moment to buy: the bot trades around the clock, isn’t tied to exchange sessions, and the entry threshold starts at a few dozen dollars. All you need is a crypto wallet and access to an exchange.

Connecting a bot takes just a few steps. You open an account on a crypto exchange and link it to our platform via API (the programming interface through which the bot gets permission to trade on your behalf). After that the bot takes a ready-made preset — a strategy our expert built and pre-tested on a backtest (a run over the asset’s past quotes) — and trades synthetic stocks in your place.

The key difference from simple holding is that a bot reacts to price movement in both directions. It can earn on both the rise and the fall, so it depends less on where the market goes.

What the numbers show: holding vs. bots

The last six months were nervy: Bitcoin dipped below $60,000, cryptocurrencies stayed in the fear zone (the Fear and Greed Index hovered around 20–26 out of 100), and stocks behaved unevenly. Let’s compare both approaches against exactly this backdrop.

Imagine that on 1 January 2026 you built a portfolio from five companies’ stocks and put 300 USDT into each — 1,500 USDT in total.

A little over six months have passed. Let’s count what you’d have if you sold the stocks right now.

The loss would be −163 USDT (−11%): 1,500 USDT would have turned into 1,337. Only one position finished in the green, and the portfolio as a whole sank.

↑ NVDA (Nvidia, chips and artificial intelligence) +13%

↓ MSFT (Microsoft, software and cloud services) −19.5%

↓ TSLA (Tesla, electric vehicles) −9%

↓ MSTR (Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy — a company that holds Bitcoin on its balance sheet) −37%

↓ HOOD (Robinhood, a brokerage app) −2%

Now let’s see what would have happened if, instead of buying stocks, you’d run a trading bot on each share — for the same 300 USDT on each one.

The profit would be +132 USDT (+9%): 1,500 USDT would have turned into 1,632. All five bots finished in the green.

The gap between the two approaches came to 300 USDT in favor of the bots.

Over a little more than six months, simply holding these five stocks pushed the portfolio down by 11 percent. Microsoft’s and especially Strategy’s drops outweighed the overall result, and one rising asset didn’t save the portfolio. With bots the picture is different: all five positions and the whole portfolio ended up in the green, because the bots traded on price movement and didn’t depend on the market’s overall direction.

We decided to track the bots every month — they earned 16.7% in July.

At 1x leverage — +152.3 USDT to the portfolio

↑ NVDA 8.6%

↑ MSFT 4.8%

↑ TSLA 8.1%

↑ MSTR 21.3%

↑ HOOD 8.7%

At 3x leverage — +479.7 USDT to the portfolio

↑ NVDA 26.1%

↑ MSFT 14.5%

↑ TSLA 25.1%

↑ MSTR 67.4%

↑ HOOD 26.8%

Where to start

You can start in three steps. First you open an account on a crypto exchange, then connect it to the platform via API, and after that you pick a ready-made preset for the trading pair you want. The strategy is already built and tested on history, so from there the bot trades for you.

Returns on historical data don’t guarantee the same result in the future: markets change, and any trading carries the risk of losses.