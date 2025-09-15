The wheel of fortune returns: Veles × BingX

Veles is once again launching a joint competition with the BingX exchange! This is your chance to try your luck and get extra bonuses for trading.

BingX is one of the most convenient and functional exchanges for trading. There is something for everyone here. The platform offers a wide selection of assets, a user-friendly interface, and powerful analysis tools. Fast transactions, reliability, and comfort — everything you need for successful trading.

Take part in the draw, spin the virtual wheel, and win prizes. Each spin can bring you trading bonuses or other rewards from BingX and Veles.

🔥 One lucky spin can bring you up to 1,000 USDT.

How to participate:

— Register on BingX if you don’t have an account yet.

— Connect your account via Veles using the API.

— Go to the “Wheel of Fortune” promotion section on BingX.

— Complete event tasks and get spins.

— Spin the “Wheel of Fortune” and win prizes.

Ways to get spins:

— Register on the exchange.

— Top up your trading account

— Complete the KYC procedure

— Spot trading

— Futures trading

The “Wheel of Fortune” is an easy way to get bonuses for your activity on the exchange. All you need to do is fulfill simple conditions, spin the wheel, and collect your rewards.

👉 Take part right now