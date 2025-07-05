How to contact Veles support?

Trade automation with bots should be available to everyone, so Veles Finance team specialists are always ready to provide users with timely assistance and answer all questions.

Why you may need support

Even with a user-friendly and intuitive interface of the trading platform, Veles users may have questions. This may be related to setting up trading bots, connecting APIs, registration nuances or technical issues when funding an account. Regardless of experience in trading, it is important for everyone to feel that help is available at any time. That’s why Veles support team is designed to be there for you in a moment of need and offer solutions as quickly as possible.

Channels of communication with support

The most direct way to get help is to write to the support team through the official Veles website. At the bottom of the page is available online chat, where specialists promptly respond to any queries. You can also use email or a special feedback form. It is important that the team answers both technical and organizational questions, helping to quickly understand any situation.

In addition, for users who prefer a more structured approach, a calendar for meeting with the Veles team is available, where you can choose a convenient time in advance and have a personalized call with a Veles employee. This is particularly useful if the issue requires a screen demo, a detailed breakdown of strategy, or advice on platform functionality.

Alternative sources of help

There are several other open sources with the necessary information available on the site - the FAQ section, as well as a special chat in Telegram.

FAQ

For quick self-navigation and solving basic questions, Veles has a detailed help section, which contains answers to the most frequent queries. This is convenient if you want to understand something without the need to communicate with a manager. The section is structured by topic, which makes it easy to find the information you need: from creating a bot to the nuances of trading.

There is also a block with frequently asked questions (FAQ) at the bottom of the main page, where the main points related to trading algorithms, registration and technical nuances are briefly and clearly explained.

Chats in Telegram

For users who prefer live communication and community help, Veles offers Telegram chats, where you can not only ask questions, but also communicate with other traders. Connect to the official Telegram community. There you will find current updates, analytics and tips on using the platform.

Callback from Veles

One of the unique support features is a 15-minute callback from the Veles team. It’s a convenient way to get help if you don’t want to handle it yourself or prefer voice communication. You simply select a convenient time via a special calendar, and a technician will call you back at the appointed hour.

A callback is not just a contact with support, it’s a full-fledged mini-consultation. A manager can give you a briefing, help you with setting up a trading bot, explain your strategy or comment on your trading results. This is especially convenient for beginners, who need to feel confident when starting out and realize that expert support is behind every step.