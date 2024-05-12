How to buy bitcoin in Russia in 2024

Bitcoin continues to be one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world, and interest in buying it in Russia remains high. There are various ways to buy bitcoin, including exchanges, exchanges, P2P services, Telegram bots, cryptomates and electronic payment systems. In this article, let’s look at how to buy bitcoin in 2024 in Russia with a detailed description of each method.

Buy bitcoin through cryptocurrency exchanges

Cryptocurrency exchanges are one of the most common and reliable options for buying bitcoin. On them, you can not only buy but also sell cryptocurrency, exchange it for other digital assets, and take advantage of additional services such as derivatives trading and staking.

1. Register on a cryptocurrency exchange (e.g. Binance, OKX, Bybit).

2. Go through verification - you need to confirm your identity (KYC procedure) by providing a photo document (passport/driver’s license).

3. Replenish the exchange balance by buying USDT - for this you can use P2P transaction, exchanging fiat currency for Stablecoins (USDT).

4. Go to the spot trading section and select the BTC/USDT pair, specify the amount, finalize the purchase.

Pros: high liquidity, security, possibility to trade.

Minuses: need for verification, possible commissions.

Buy bitcoin through exchanges

Exchangers allow you to quickly and easily buy bitcoin, especially if you do not plan to engage in active trading. They can be used to directly exchange rubles for bitcoin without registering and creating accounts.

How to buy bitcoin through an exchanger:

1. Choose a reliable exchanger on a monitoring platform, such as BestChange.

2. Go through registration by specifying and confirming your email/phone number.

3. Select a payment method and then specify the amount to be exchanged (commission will be included in the payment)

4. Enter your bitcoin wallet address and finalize the exchange. The amount will be sent to your address after payment.

Pros: fast process, minimal verification requirements.

Minuses: higher commission, the need to check the reliability of the exchanger.

Buy bitcoin through P2P services

P2P platforms such as Binance P2P and others offer to buy bitcoin directly from other users. These services usually offer a wide variety of payment methods (electronic payment systems and wallets, bank transfers).

How to buy bitcoin via P2P:

1. Choose a suitable P2P service and register.

2. You will need to undergo identity verification (KYC) to complete the transaction.

3. Choose a seller with the right exchange terms and a good reputation.

4. Make payment through the selected method, after which the seller will transfer bitcoin to your wallet in the P2P-platform.

Pros: variety of payment methods, possibility to buy anonymously.

Cons: increased risks when working with unfamiliar sellers.

Buy bitcoin via Telegram bots

Telegram bots are becoming a popular way to buy bitcoin, as they provide a fast and practical way to purchase the cryptocurrency. Bots such as CryptoBot and others allow you to make exchanges right within the messenger.

How to buy bitcoin through a Telegram bot:

1. Find a reliable bot, study reviews and check its reputation.

2. Start the bot via the start command

3. In the menu, select Buy Bitcoin for rubles, specify the purchase amount in rubles.

4. Choose a convenient of the available payment methods and transfer funds to the provided details.

5. Bitcoin will arrive on the wallet specified by you after successful payment.

Pros: convenience, fast transactions, the ability to buy directly in messenger.

Minuses: higher commissions, risks when working with new bots.

Buy bitcoin through electronic payment systems

Electronic payment systems (EPS), such as AdvCash or Payeer, also allow you to buy bitcoin. This method is extremely convenient for users who already have an account with one of these systems and do not want to use bank transfers.

How to buy bitcoin through a payment system:

1. Authorize in your payment system/register (if required, go through identity verification).

2. Refill your account balance with rubles, choose a convenient method from the available ones.

3. Open the “Cryptocurrency” or “Exchange” section, select the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, then enter the amount.

4. Finalize the purchase by confirming the transaction details.

5. Bitcoin will be credited to the specified wallet.

Pros: fast, convenient for users of these services.

Minuses: the presence of a commission, limited storage options.

Buy bitcoin through cryptomats

Cryptomats allow you to purchase bitcoin with cash. Although there are not so many of them in Russia, in large cities such devices can be found.

How to buy bitcoin through a cryptomat:

1. Find a cryptomat in your city through special maps, for example, CoinATMRadar.

2. Follow all the instructions on the cryptomat: enter the amount and scan the QR code of your bitcoin wallet that you have access to on your phone.

3. Deposit the cash and complete the transaction.

4. The bitcoin will be credited to your wallet.

Pros: ability to pay in cash, no verification.

Cons: high commission, limited availability of cryptomats.

Conclusion

There are many ways n buying bitcoin in Russia, each of which suits different situations and needs. Each method depends on your preferences, goals, and comfort level. Exchanges are good for frequent trading, P2P platforms and exchanges are good for fast exchanges, and crypto-machines and Telegram bots are good for more anonymous and convenient purchases. Regardless of the method, always pay your attention to the potential risks and fees charged to secure your funds.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Where can I buy Bitcoin for rubles and without paying a commission?

You can buy Bitcoin without paying a commission to the service through P2P exchange platforms, for example - Bybit. The exchange provides many methods of payment in rubles - transfers from Russian banks and wallets, payment systems.

2. Is it possible to buy bitcoin through crypto-machines in Russia, and how to do it?

In major Russian cities (Moscow, St. Petersburg) you can find cryptomats that allow you to buy bitcoin for cash. To buy, you need to scan the QR code of the wallet, specify the amount, deposit cash and complete the transaction. This is not a bad way to make anonymous purchases, but cryptomats are not always available and may charge high fees.

3. Can I buy only part of a bitcoin for RUB and how do I do it?

It is possible to purchase bitcoins, specifying the exact number of coins needed, the main thing is that this amount should not be lower than the specified minimum allowable limit for purchase on the platform.

4. How to buy bitcoin through crypto exchanges?

To buy bitcoin on a crypto exchange, you need to register, go through verification, top up your balance with stablecoins (e.g. USDT), then go to the spot trading section, select the BTC/USDT pair and make the purchase. This method is reliable and provides high liquidity, but requires verification and charges a small commission.

5. How to buy bitcoin cheap?

