KYC means “Know Your Customer.” It is an identity verification process used to meet KYC/AML requirements and partner rules. For a Veles brokerage account, KYC is completed inside the Veles platform, so you do not need to register with an exchange separately. An identity document is generally required. The exact documents and verification steps are shown in your Veles account and may vary depending on the review or additional requests. If you have questions about the documents or verification status, support is available in English, Russian, and Ukrainian.