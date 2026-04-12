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Veles Broker

A brokerage account — the simple way to trade

Open a broker account, test your strategy, and trade manually or with bots — all in Veles.

  • Automatic API setup
  • Save up to 25% on fees
  • Lower risk of account restrictions
  • Auto API
  • Save up to 25% on fees
  • Lower risk of account restrictions
Open a broker account
Current balance

$12,480.50

PnL +38.4% 12 weeks
79% in market
  • BTC 52%
  • ETH 27%
  • USDT 21%
Trades 51
PnL +38.4%
Volume $457K
0.142 BTC $9,410
1.25 ETH $3,070
  • since 2021 on the market
  • 100K+ Veles users
  • 70M+ completed trades
  • $40M+ capital under management

Complex infrastructure. Made simple.

Veles Broker benefits

Quick and easy setup

Complete registration and verification with Veles — your brokerage account will be connected automatically, without the need to create an exchange account or use API keys.

Card funding Coming soon

Top up your broker account directly from a bank card — with no need to buy crypto or use third-party services.

Everything in one place

Account, balance, terminal, bots, and analytics — manage everything without switching between services.

Trade your way

Trade manually in the terminal or automatically with GRID and DCA bots. Use a dedicated backtesting service to test your strategies.

Bybit infrastructure -25%

Liquidity and order execution run on Bybit infrastructure, while you manage your account and strategies in Veles.

Support in your language

Our team will quickly help you create your account, open your broker account, and add funds.

Comparison

Fewer steps — more opportunities

The usual way Veles Broker
Market access
Depends on the rules and checks of a particular exchange
The broker model reduces the risk of restrictions
Connection
Creating and configuring an API key
The account is connected automatically
Deposit
P2P or exchangers
From a bank card via a payment partner
Tools
Terminal and basic features
Terminal, backtests, GRID and DCA
Fees
Standard trading fees
25% discount

The broker model does not remove the mandatory checks and restrictions required by KYC/AML rules and partner policies.

Choose how you want to trade

Trade manually, test your ideas or automate your strategy — all in one place.
Manual trading

Trading terminal

Analyze the market, place trades, and manage your positions from one Veles interface.

Stop-market orders Multiple workspaces
Price
67,240.0 USDT
Size
0.01 BTC
Available 1,234.56 USDT

Four steps to your first trade

How does it work?
01

Verify your identity

Enter your details and verify your identity directly in Veles.

02

Open your account

Your broker account is created and connected automatically.

03

Fund your account

Fund your account using your preferred method.

04

Start trading

Place a trade in the terminal or launch a trading bot.

Open your broker account

Open a Veles broker account

Save up to 25% on trading fees and manage everything from one interface.

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Account security at every step

  • Two-factor authentication (2FA)
  • Additional withdrawal verification
  • Your trading account is separate from your Veles balance
  • Fast support for account-related questions
Security

Still have questions?

Answers, support, and help getting started

01

What is a Veles brokerage account?

A Veles brokerage account is a cryptocurrency trading account available within the Veles platform. Once you register and complete KYC, the account is connected automatically. Your balance, trading terminal, backtesting tools, GRID and DCA bots, analytics, and support are available in one dashboard. This is a crypto brokerage model: you trade through the Veles interface without creating a separate exchange account or configuring an API key manually. Bybit infrastructure provides liquidity and order execution, while account and strategy management remain in Veles.

With a regular exchange account, you normally register with the exchange, complete its checks, configure an API key, and use separate services for trading and automation. With Veles Broker, registration and KYC take place inside Veles, and the brokerage account is connected automatically. The trading terminal, backtesting tools, and bots are available in one interface. Brokerage account holders also receive a 25% discount on trading fees. The brokerage model does not remove mandatory KYC/AML checks or restrictions required by partners.

Veles trading bots on veles.finance automate strategies on an exchange connected through an API. This route requires an exchange account and an API key. Veles Broker is a brokerage account that combines KYC, trading fees, a terminal, backtesting, and bots in one dashboard without a separate exchange account or manual API setup. On a brokerage account, bots are trading tools rather than a separate product. Choose Veles trading bots if you only need API-based automation for an existing exchange account. Choose Veles Broker if you want the trading account and tools managed through Veles.

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