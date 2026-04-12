Quick and easy setup
Complete registration and verification with Veles — your brokerage account will be connected automatically, without the need to create an exchange account or use API keys.
Open a broker account, test your strategy, and trade manually or with bots — all in Veles.
$12,480.50
Complete registration and verification with Veles — your brokerage account will be connected automatically, without the need to create an exchange account or use API keys.
Top up your broker account directly from a bank card — with no need to buy crypto or use third-party services.
Account, balance, terminal, bots, and analytics — manage everything without switching between services.
Trade manually in the terminal or automatically with GRID and DCA bots. Use a dedicated backtesting service to test your strategies.
Liquidity and order execution run on Bybit infrastructure, while you manage your account and strategies in Veles.
Our team will quickly help you create your account, open your broker account, and add funds.
The broker model does not remove the mandatory checks and restrictions required by KYC/AML rules and partner policies.
Analyze the market, place trades, and manage your positions from one Veles interface.
Enter your details and verify your identity directly in Veles.
Your broker account is created and connected automatically.
Fund your account using your preferred method.
Place a trade in the terminal or launch a trading bot.
Save up to 25% on trading fees and manage everything from one interface.Open an account
Answers, support, and help getting started
A Veles brokerage account is a cryptocurrency trading account available within the Veles platform. Once you register and complete KYC, the account is connected automatically. Your balance, trading terminal, backtesting tools, GRID and DCA bots, analytics, and support are available in one dashboard. This is a crypto brokerage model: you trade through the Veles interface without creating a separate exchange account or configuring an API key manually. Bybit infrastructure provides liquidity and order execution, while account and strategy management remain in Veles.
With a regular exchange account, you normally register with the exchange, complete its checks, configure an API key, and use separate services for trading and automation. With Veles Broker, registration and KYC take place inside Veles, and the brokerage account is connected automatically. The trading terminal, backtesting tools, and bots are available in one interface. Brokerage account holders also receive a 25% discount on trading fees. The brokerage model does not remove mandatory KYC/AML checks or restrictions required by partners.
Veles trading bots on veles.finance automate strategies on an exchange connected through an API. This route requires an exchange account and an API key. Veles Broker is a brokerage account that combines KYC, trading fees, a terminal, backtesting, and bots in one dashboard without a separate exchange account or manual API setup. On a brokerage account, bots are trading tools rather than a separate product. Choose Veles trading bots if you only need API-based automation for an existing exchange account. Choose Veles Broker if you want the trading account and tools managed through Veles.
Select “Open a brokerage account” and register with Veles. Complete KYC in the platform interface by entering the requested information and confirming your identity. Once the check is approved, the trading account is created and connected automatically—no manual API setup is required. You can then fund the account and either place trades in the terminal or launch a bot. The opening time depends on the KYC review and whether additional documents are requested; Veles does not state a fixed approval time.
KYC means “Know Your Customer.” It is an identity verification process used to meet KYC/AML requirements and partner rules. For a Veles brokerage account, KYC is completed inside the Veles platform, so you do not need to register with an exchange separately. An identity document is generally required. The exact documents and verification steps are shown in your Veles account and may vary depending on the review or additional requests. If you have questions about the documents or verification status, support is available in English, Russian, and Ukrainian.
No. You open the brokerage account and complete KYC inside Veles. After approval, the required connection to Bybit infrastructure is created automatically. You do not need to create a separate exchange account or configure an API key manually. The terminal, backtesting tools, and bots are accessed through the Veles interface on your brokerage account.
The stated trading fees are 0.025% for maker orders and 0.075% for taker orders. Brokerage account holders receive a 25% discount on trading fees compared with the standard terms. Check the current fees when opening the account, as the applicable terms are displayed in the product. Other operations may have separate partner terms—for example, card funding when that feature becomes available.
The account includes a terminal for manual trading with charts, the order book, positions, orders, Stop Loss, and Take Profit. Backtesting lets you assess a strategy on historical data before launching it. GRID and DCA are available for automation. GRID is available to brokerage account holders without a separate Veles subscription or an additional Veles fee. DCA strategies can also be launched from the brokerage account. All tools are managed in one Veles dashboard.
After the account is opened, you can transfer funds to the brokerage account. Withdrawals require an additional confirmation step. Card funding through an official payment partner—without purchasing cryptocurrency beforehand—is planned but is not yet available. The applicable partner terms will be shown in the product when the feature launches. Support can help with funding and withdrawal questions in English, Russian, and Ukrainian.
The trading account is separated from the internal Veles balance. Bybit infrastructure provides liquidity and order execution, while Veles provides the interface, terminal, bots, and support. Account access is protected with two-factor authentication (2FA), and withdrawals require additional confirmation. Mandatory KYC/AML checks and partner restrictions still apply. Contact Veles support if you have questions about account access or security.