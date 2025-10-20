Results of the #SURVIVE1010 Contest — The Best Strategies That Survived the Liquidation Cascade

About the Contest

October 10, 2025 became a day of record-breaking liquidations in the cryptocurrency market.

And although the spot market was barely affected, the liquidation cascade on futures exposed the fragility of the speculative segment — according to some estimates, total liquidations exceeded $19 billion.

Many altcoins crashed more than 80%, and volatility reached levels the market had not seen in years.

To find out which strategies can survive such market conditions, we at Veles.Finance opened unlimited backtests for all platform users, covering the period from October 12 to 14.

We also launched a contest across five trading pairs: BTC, ETH, SOL, TRX, and BNB, inviting participants to share their strategies using the #survive1010 tag in our community.

The results exceeded all expectations. You submitted strategies so thoughtful, resilient, and effective that choosing the winners was truly challenging.

Every submission deserves respect, and we sincerely thank everyone who took part.

You are incredibly smart, talented, and strong traders.

Thanks to you, Veles is becoming a place where strategies are born that can survive any market storm. ⚡️

Methodology for Choosing the Winners

We manually collected all published strategies and tested them from January 1 to October 19, 2025.

For fairness, each strategy received $1000, and leverage was selected individually: it had to be greater than 1, but maximum drawdown (MDD) could not exceed 50% of the deposit (i.e. –500).

After that, we excluded all strategies

where MDD exceeded the allowed limit even with x2 leverage,

or where the maximum time in position exceeded 1 month.

All remaining strategies were included in the final list and subjected to additional stress tests.

We tested the same strategies starting from January 1, 2024, and added results to the “Survived since 2024” column:

🟥 “Liquidated” — if the drawdown exceeded the deposit,

🟨 “No” — if the strategy stayed in a trade longer than 3 months.

Then these same strategies were tested from January 1, 2023, with results in the “Survived since 2023” column.

Based on all criteria — profitability, stability, drawdown, and behavior over time — we determined the winners.

Even if a strategy didn’t take first place, it is absolutely worth your attention. We strongly recommend reviewing the tables below.

If the “Survived since 2023” column says “Yes,” such a strategy is officially recommended for launch by the Veles.Finance editorial team.

Results

BTC

Test NET MDD In Trade Survived since 2024 Survived since 2023 Message Sergey M. https://veles.finance/share/FuSjh 4772 -477 1 month Liquidated Liquidated Link Vitaly Aseev https://veles.finance/share/WGHCy 1592 -472 13 days Liquidated Liquidated Link Daniel Sawicki https://veles.finance/share/ZkdKx 1152 -464 19 days Yes Yes Link Vlad https://veles.finance/share/lQjUV 1026 -494 1 month Yes Yes Link Dima https://veles.finance/share/PlZGv 967 -490 1 month Yes Yes Link Dima https://veles.finance/share/HBFwq 870 -497 1 month Yes Yes Link

✅ Winner: Daniel Sawicki – https://veles.finance/share/ZkdKx

🏆 Prize: $100

The best combination of profitability, speed, resilience, and survival under stress.

ETH

Test NET MDD In Trade Survived since 2024 Survived since 2023 Message Vlad https://veles.finance/share/hgCvB 1483 -530 1 month No No Link Vlad https://veles.finance/share/iuGnz 1210 -353 1 month No No Link Volgoflint https://veles.finance/share/EEMnW 738 -490 22 days Yes Yes Link Vitaly Aseev https://veles.finance/share/EpzPV 636 -394 1 month No No Link Oleg https://veles.finance/share/UvuYA 482 -416 14 days Yes Yes Link

✅ Winner: Volgoflint – https://veles.finance/share/EEMnW

🏆 Prize: $100

A strong balance of stability and profitability. Survived all stress tests while delivering steady growth with controlled risk.

BNB

Test NET MDD In Trade Survived since 2024 Survived since 2023 Message Ibragim https://veles.finance/share/fxBzK 991 -502 15 days Liquidated Liquidated Link Daniel Sawicki https://veles.finance/share/grzHq 951 -478 23 days Yes No Link Sergey https://veles.finance/share/ofwCX 906 -494 15 days Yes Yes Link Gusenko Valeriy https://veles.finance/share/iylCS 897 -428 1 month Yes No Link Vlad https://veles.finance/share/zzsrc 864 -445 1 month No No Link Ibragim https://veles.finance/share/SvyEW 813 -449 19 days No No Link Vitaly Aseev https://veles.finance/share/jEpoB 621 -486 17 days No No Link Marian https://veles.finance/share/GJjDP 456 -394 15 days Yes No Link

✅ Winner: Sergey – https://veles.finance/share/ofwCX

🏆 Prize: $100

The only strategy that demonstrated stability and profitability across all periods — from 2023 to 2025. Balanced risk, short holding time, and well-managed leverage.

SOL

Link NET MDD In Trade Survived since 2024 Survived since 2023 Message Ibragim https://veles.finance/share/ngHXz 1778 -403 16 days Liquidated Liquidated Link Olga https://veles.finance/share/awnwr 1345 -487 7 days Liquidated Liquidated Link Vlad https://veles.finance/share/XWvCF 1254 -389 21 days Yes Yes Link Volgoflint https://veles.finance/share/DcHGj 1123 -512 9 days Yes Yes Link Oleg https://veles.finance/share/rMxKz 928 -474 8 days Yes Liquidated Link Vitaly Aseev https://veles.finance/share/aoruf 893 -436 16 days Yes Yes Link Cryptohoomo https://veles.finance/share/bNZrI 854 -401 22 days Yes Yes Link VS https://veles.finance/share/pMNFr 790 -489 17 days Liquidated Liquidated Link

✅ Winner: Vlad – https://veles.finance/share/XWvCF

🏆 Prize: $100

Highest profit among all resilient strategies, perfect balance of risk and return, without exceeding the drawdown limit. Stable behavior even on long timeframes — a strategy that shows “reasonable aggression.”

TRX

Link NET MDD In Trade Survived since 2024 Survived since 2023 Message Gusenko Valeriy https://veles.finance/share/KlMmD 1779 -468 1 month Yes Yes Link Vlad https://veles.finance/share/YDgGT 1355 -487 1 month Liquidated Liquidated Link Sergey https://veles.finance/share/ErxUu 1347 -467 24 days Yes Yes Link Vlad https://veles.finance/share/dvekZ 1206 -455 1 month Liquidated Liquidated Link HA D https://veles.finance/share/PUGVF 1083 -490 17 days Liquidated Liquidated Link HA D https://veles.finance/share/SDYsc 750 -490 1 month Liquidated Liquidated Link

✅ Winner: Gusenko Valeriy – https://veles.finance/share/KlMmD

🏆 Prize: $100

Maximum efficiency while maintaining stability across all periods. A perfect example of a strategy that not only survived — but earned profit when the market collapsed.

Special Prizes

We couldn’t overlook the users who — without exaggeration — helped the entire Veles community during this period.

These people made an exceptional contribution to the platform and supported other participants.

We thank them and award additional prizes 💎

latuserge – 💰 $100 Thanks to his strategy, many users not only avoided losses but multiplied their deposits during the crash.

Denis Dontsov – 💰 $100 A developer who created an incredibly useful and functional Chrome extension for Veles ( #veles_tools ), which helped hundreds of traders work more efficiently with strategies.

Volodymyr – 💰 $100 One of the most active and helpful participants who consistently supports newcomers and helps keep the community organized.

Summary

The #survive1010 contest revealed something important: our community is filled with traders who not only build strategies but understand the market at a systemic level.

You’ve proven that even in the harshest liquidation cascades, it’s possible not only to survive — but to come out profitable. ⚡️

We thank all participants for your contribution, creativity, and energy. Every submitted strategy is part of the ongoing evolution of Veles.Finance — and it’s you who make our product stronger.

💰 If you are listed among the winners or prize recipients, write to @VelesSupportBot and provide:

a link to your strategy,

the wallet address for receiving the prize.

🏆 Congratulations to all winners!

You survived the liquidation cascade — and proved that in Veles, success comes not from luck but from systematic thinking, discipline, and the ability to adapt.