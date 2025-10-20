Results of the #SURVIVE1010 Contest — The Best Strategies That Survived the Liquidation Cascade
About the Contest
October 10, 2025 became a day of record-breaking liquidations in the cryptocurrency market.
And although the spot market was barely affected, the liquidation cascade on futures exposed the fragility of the speculative segment — according to some estimates, total liquidations exceeded $19 billion.
Many altcoins crashed more than 80%, and volatility reached levels the market had not seen in years.
To find out which strategies can survive such market conditions, we at Veles.Finance opened unlimited backtests for all platform users, covering the period from October 12 to 14.
We also launched a contest across five trading pairs: BTC, ETH, SOL, TRX, and BNB,
inviting participants to share their strategies using the
#survive1010 tag in our community.
The results exceeded all expectations. You submitted strategies so thoughtful, resilient, and effective that choosing the winners was truly challenging.
Every submission deserves respect, and we sincerely thank everyone who took part.
You are incredibly smart, talented, and strong traders.
Thanks to you, Veles is becoming a place where strategies are born that can survive any market storm. ⚡️
Methodology for Choosing the Winners
We manually collected all published strategies and tested them from January 1 to October 19, 2025.
For fairness, each strategy received $1000, and leverage was selected individually: it had to be greater than 1, but maximum drawdown (MDD) could not exceed 50% of the deposit (i.e. –500).
After that, we excluded all strategies
- where MDD exceeded the allowed limit even with x2 leverage,
- or where the maximum time in position exceeded 1 month.
All remaining strategies were included in the final list and subjected to additional stress tests.
We tested the same strategies starting from January 1, 2024, and added results to the “Survived since 2024” column:
- 🟥 “Liquidated” — if the drawdown exceeded the deposit,
- 🟨 “No” — if the strategy stayed in a trade longer than 3 months.
Then these same strategies were tested from January 1, 2023, with results in the “Survived since 2023” column.
Based on all criteria — profitability, stability, drawdown, and behavior over time — we determined the winners.
Even if a strategy didn’t take first place, it is absolutely worth your attention. We strongly recommend reviewing the tables below.
If the “Survived since 2023” column says “Yes,” such a strategy is officially recommended for launch by the Veles.Finance editorial team.
Results
BTC
|Test
|NET
|MDD
|In Trade
|Survived since 2024
|Survived since 2023
|Message
|Sergey M.
|https://veles.finance/share/FuSjh
|4772
|-477
|1 month
|Liquidated
|Liquidated
|Link
|Vitaly Aseev
|https://veles.finance/share/WGHCy
|1592
|-472
|13 days
|Liquidated
|Liquidated
|Link
|Daniel Sawicki
|https://veles.finance/share/ZkdKx
|1152
|-464
|19 days
|Yes
|Yes
|Link
|Vlad
|https://veles.finance/share/lQjUV
|1026
|-494
|1 month
|Yes
|Yes
|Link
|Dima
|https://veles.finance/share/PlZGv
|967
|-490
|1 month
|Yes
|Yes
|Link
|Dima
|https://veles.finance/share/HBFwq
|870
|-497
|1 month
|Yes
|Yes
|Link
✅ Winner: Daniel Sawicki – https://veles.finance/share/ZkdKx
🏆 Prize: $100
The best combination of profitability, speed, resilience, and survival under stress.
ETH
|Test
|NET
|MDD
|In Trade
|Survived since 2024
|Survived since 2023
|Message
|Vlad
|https://veles.finance/share/hgCvB
|1483
|-530
|1 month
|No
|No
|Link
|Vlad
|https://veles.finance/share/iuGnz
|1210
|-353
|1 month
|No
|No
|Link
|Volgoflint
|https://veles.finance/share/EEMnW
|738
|-490
|22 days
|Yes
|Yes
|Link
|Vitaly Aseev
|https://veles.finance/share/EpzPV
|636
|-394
|1 month
|No
|No
|Link
|Oleg
|https://veles.finance/share/UvuYA
|482
|-416
|14 days
|Yes
|Yes
|Link
✅ Winner: Volgoflint – https://veles.finance/share/EEMnW
🏆 Prize: $100
A strong balance of stability and profitability. Survived all stress tests while delivering steady growth with controlled risk.
BNB
|Test
|NET
|MDD
|In Trade
|Survived since 2024
|Survived since 2023
|Message
|Ibragim
|https://veles.finance/share/fxBzK
|991
|-502
|15 days
|Liquidated
|Liquidated
|Link
|Daniel Sawicki
|https://veles.finance/share/grzHq
|951
|-478
|23 days
|Yes
|No
|Link
|Sergey
|https://veles.finance/share/ofwCX
|906
|-494
|15 days
|Yes
|Yes
|Link
|Gusenko Valeriy
|https://veles.finance/share/iylCS
|897
|-428
|1 month
|Yes
|No
|Link
|Vlad
|https://veles.finance/share/zzsrc
|864
|-445
|1 month
|No
|No
|Link
|Ibragim
|https://veles.finance/share/SvyEW
|813
|-449
|19 days
|No
|No
|Link
|Vitaly Aseev
|https://veles.finance/share/jEpoB
|621
|-486
|17 days
|No
|No
|Link
|Marian
|https://veles.finance/share/GJjDP
|456
|-394
|15 days
|Yes
|No
|Link
✅ Winner: Sergey – https://veles.finance/share/ofwCX
🏆 Prize: $100
The only strategy that demonstrated stability and profitability across all periods — from 2023 to 2025. Balanced risk, short holding time, and well-managed leverage.
SOL
|Link
|NET
|MDD
|In Trade
|Survived since 2024
|Survived since 2023
|Message
|Ibragim
|https://veles.finance/share/ngHXz
|1778
|-403
|16 days
|Liquidated
|Liquidated
|Link
|Olga
|https://veles.finance/share/awnwr
|1345
|-487
|7 days
|Liquidated
|Liquidated
|Link
|Vlad
|https://veles.finance/share/XWvCF
|1254
|-389
|21 days
|Yes
|Yes
|Link
|Volgoflint
|https://veles.finance/share/DcHGj
|1123
|-512
|9 days
|Yes
|Yes
|Link
|Oleg
|https://veles.finance/share/rMxKz
|928
|-474
|8 days
|Yes
|Liquidated
|Link
|Vitaly Aseev
|https://veles.finance/share/aoruf
|893
|-436
|16 days
|Yes
|Yes
|Link
|Cryptohoomo
|https://veles.finance/share/bNZrI
|854
|-401
|22 days
|Yes
|Yes
|Link
|VS
|https://veles.finance/share/pMNFr
|790
|-489
|17 days
|Liquidated
|Liquidated
|Link
✅ Winner: Vlad – https://veles.finance/share/XWvCF
🏆 Prize: $100
Highest profit among all resilient strategies, perfect balance of risk and return, without exceeding the drawdown limit. Stable behavior even on long timeframes — a strategy that shows “reasonable aggression.”
TRX
|Link
|NET
|MDD
|In Trade
|Survived since 2024
|Survived since 2023
|Message
|Gusenko Valeriy
|https://veles.finance/share/KlMmD
|1779
|-468
|1 month
|Yes
|Yes
|Link
|Vlad
|https://veles.finance/share/YDgGT
|1355
|-487
|1 month
|Liquidated
|Liquidated
|Link
|Sergey
|https://veles.finance/share/ErxUu
|1347
|-467
|24 days
|Yes
|Yes
|Link
|Vlad
|https://veles.finance/share/dvekZ
|1206
|-455
|1 month
|Liquidated
|Liquidated
|Link
|HA D
|https://veles.finance/share/PUGVF
|1083
|-490
|17 days
|Liquidated
|Liquidated
|Link
|HA D
|https://veles.finance/share/SDYsc
|750
|-490
|1 month
|Liquidated
|Liquidated
|Link
✅ Winner: Gusenko Valeriy – https://veles.finance/share/KlMmD
🏆 Prize: $100
Maximum efficiency while maintaining stability across all periods. A perfect example of a strategy that not only survived — but earned profit when the market collapsed.
Special Prizes
We couldn’t overlook the users who — without exaggeration — helped the entire Veles community during this period.
These people made an exceptional contribution to the platform and supported other participants.
We thank them and award additional prizes 💎
-
latuserge – 💰 $100
Thanks to his strategy, many users not only avoided losses but multiplied their deposits during the crash.
-
Denis Dontsov – 💰 $100
A developer who created an incredibly useful and functional Chrome extension for Veles (
#veles_tools), which helped hundreds of traders work more efficiently with strategies.
-
Volodymyr – 💰 $100
One of the most active and helpful participants who consistently supports newcomers and helps keep the community organized.
Summary
The #survive1010 contest revealed something important: our community is filled with traders who not only build strategies but understand the market at a systemic level.
You’ve proven that even in the harshest liquidation cascades, it’s possible not only to survive — but to come out profitable. ⚡️
We thank all participants for your contribution, creativity, and energy. Every submitted strategy is part of the ongoing evolution of Veles.Finance — and it’s you who make our product stronger.
💰 If you are listed among the winners or prize recipients, write to @VelesSupportBot and provide:
- a link to your strategy,
- the wallet address for receiving the prize.
🏆 Congratulations to all winners!
You survived the liquidation cascade — and proved that in Veles, success comes not from luck but from systematic thinking, discipline, and the ability to adapt.