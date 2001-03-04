COOKIE POLICY

1. The site uses cookies to ensure the availability of personalized features and to analyze the use of the Veles.finance site. A cookie is a small file that stores certain information about the user's access device (PC, tablet, smartphone, etc.). When a device accesses the Veles.finance website, the server receives a cookie file. The server may evaluate the information stored in the cookie using various methods. Cookies allow the collection of statistical data about the use of the website. Users can enable or disable the use of cookies in their browser settings. Note that if the user disables the use of cookies, then some interactive functions of the Veles.finance website will not be available. For more information on the processing of personal data using cookies, see section 4 of Google Analytics.



2. In addition, each time a user is shown a separate page of the site, the following information is stored in the server log file:

● Date and time of access, status, request that the user's browser sent to the server, transmitted data and the link from which the user accessed the requested page of the site.

● Information with the name and version of the browser the user is using, the user's operating system, and the user's country.



3. Veles.finance uses server log-file data only in an anonymous form (ie without any attribution of data to a specific user). The data is used for statistical analysis, for example, to find out on which days and at what time Veles.finance web pages are most popular. In addition, server log files allow Veles.finance to detect possible errors such as broken links or software errors. Thus, Veles.finance can use the data of the server log files to improve the Veles.finance service. Veles.finance reserves the right to use the data of the server log files if there is a suspicion that users use the Veles.finance service in an illegal way or in violation of the User Agreement