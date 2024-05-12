Bybit Registration: step-by-step instructions for registering on the Bybit exchange

The Bybit exchange is a popular cryptocurrency platform that offers traders the tools to trade digital assets with the latest advancements. Market participants have all possible tools to make money on currency rates, such as leveraged trading and the necessary liquidity to execute trades of any volume. Creating an account is a simple process, but it requires attention to detail, especially if you plan to use all the features of the exchange.

Let’s take a detailed look at how to register on Bybit, pass verification and get access to possible bonuses.

Registration options on the Bybit exchange

In order to create an account, users have several options: you can do it on the platform’s website or through an app on your phone.

On the official website

Open the official website of the platform. It is important to make sure you get to the right site. Fraudsters do not slumber and there are many copies that can steal your data Next, you need to click on the “Registration” button in the upper right corner of the site It is necessary to enter your data. The exchange provides a choice and you can enter either your email or phone number. Confirm your details. A confirmation code will be sent to your mail or phone number that you specified to complete the registration. Confirm the terms and conditions of the exchange and the user agreement. It is better to carefully read the rules of Bybit to avoid further unpleasant situations and proceedings with the support service

Via app

Users of the platform have the opportunity to perform their trading operations through the application on their phones. It has an intuitive interface and is not inferior to the WEB-version. Registration through the application has no special differences from the registration on the site and is also very simple:

Install the Bybit app. You can download it from the App Store or Google Play. It is completely free Launch the application and in the window that opens, click on the “Registration” button It will be necessary to enter your data. As in the web-version, you have the choice of registering via email or phone number. Confirm the authenticity of your data. A code will be sent to your mail or phone number. You will need to enter it to create an account. Familiarize yourself with the terms and conditions of the exchange and the user agreement, confirm and complete registration

Identity Verification

After creating an account, you will need to undergo KYC (Know Your Customer) verification to gain full access to Bybit features. Verification not only increases security, but also allows you to utilize the full range of features such as withdrawing large sums of money and participating in trading contests.

Go to the “Verification” section: On the Bybit website or app, open your profile settings and find the “Verification” section. Upload required documents: ByBit will ask you to upload an identification document (such as a passport, driver’s license, or ID card). The photo of the document must be clear and complete. Pass Identity Verification: After submitting your document, you may be asked to take selfies or undergo additional video verification to confirm your identity. Wait for verification to complete: The verification process can take anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours. After successful verification, you will receive a notification and your account will be fully activated.

Signup bonuses

ByBit regularly offers bonuses for new users. To claim your bonus, check out the current offers on the website or app.

Welcome Bonus: Bybit often offers bonuses in the form of small amounts to the account balance for new users after they register and perform their first trading operations. Referral Programs: ByBit also has an invitation program where you can get bonuses for referring other users. The more friends who register through your link and start trading, the more bonuses you can get. Trading bonuses and commission discounts: In some cases, the exchange also offers discounts on trading commissions or access to unique offers and features.

Conclusion

Registering on ByBit is an intuitive process that doesn’t require any complicated steps. You can choose a convenient registration method, whether it’s a website or a mobile app. Completing verification will help you gain full access to the platform’s features and increase security. And with bonuses for new users, ByBit makes getting started on the platform even more attractive.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I register on the Bybit exchange from Russia?

Yes, the exchange does not impose any restrictions for residents of Russia. If this happens and the exchange stops cooperating with the Russian market, users will be warned in advance.

Can I register if you are under 18?

No, market participants under the age of 18 cannot trade on the exchange. In order for the exchange to verify that you are 18 years old, there is a KYC procedure for this purpose.

Why Bybit?

The main advantage is that there are no restrictions for users from Russia. Among other things, the exchange has many tools for earning money, ranging from an intuitive interface to the ability to trade on the Veles bot creation platform with all the conveniences of the exchange.