What is Veles Academy

If you want to understand how to effectively use the Veles trading bot, set up a strategy, and manage risks, it’s best to start with Veles Academy — the training section of the platform, which is available on the official Veles website. Here you will find materials to help beginners set up their account and connect to the exchange, create their first bot, understand trading indicators, and learn how to apply professional strategies in practice.

How to create a trading bot

First, you need to log in to your personal account on the official Veles website, go to your profile settings, and connect to the exchange through the API keys section. This will allow you to safely give the Veles bot access to your account for automatic trading.

Then you need to complete the tests for beginners to replenish your balance in the service with bonus points. If your balance in the service is zero, you will not be able to launch the bot. However, while you are testing the platform, thanks to our gift bonuses, you do not need to replenish your balance for commissions with your own funds.

Then you can start creating a bot. Select the required strategy type - Long or Short. Long allows you to earn on growth, and Short - on market decline. When setting up the trading mode, you can use options such as:

Martingale strategy (gradual increase in the size of orders in the grid),

logarithmic distribution of orders - grid compression at the beginning or end, at your choice,

automatic or fully manual grid calculation,

grid averaging either depending on price deviation or when indicators are triggered,

inclusion of an existing futures position in the bot’s trade,

limitation on the number of consecutive trades.

To limit losses, you can set a stop loss - based on price movement or an indicator signal.

To complete a trade, you need to choose how you want to lock in your profit (take profit) - with one or more orders, by percentage, or by indicator signal.

After selecting all the necessary parameters, you should test your bot on a simulator (backtest), study the test results, and make changes to the strategy to increase its profitability, reduce risks, or both.

Only when you are completely satisfied with the test results should you launch your Veles bot on the exchange, and it will begin trading according to your set parameters and strategies, without deviating from the planned course.

Strategies and trading indicators

Veles Academy offers not only educational articles, but also practical examples that help you master technical analysis indicators and strategies.

The training materials cover popular filters such as RSI and Bollinger Bands. RSI helps you determine whether an asset is overbought or oversold and choose the optimal entry and exit points. Bollinger Bands show support and resistance levels and help assess market volatility. Veles Academy explains how to combine different indicators to improve entry accuracy and filter out false signals.

Special attention is paid to risk management. Users learn how to set stop losses correctly, allocate capital, and combine indicators to improve trading results. All this practical knowledge allows you to effectively automate your work with the market, using the capabilities of the Veles trading bot and safely applying various strategies.

Veles support is one of the most important tools and advantages of the platform, helping users quickly resolve any issues related to setting up the Veles trading bot, choosing strategies, using trading indicators, and working with their personal account.

Veles Academy focuses not only on training but also on providing prompt assistance to each trader, so there are several ways to get advice and find the information you need.

The fastest and most convenient way is to familiarize yourself with the Help System. It contains detailed information about Veles, covering all aspects of working with the platform. From how to set up an API connection and create a trading bot to detailed explanations of how Martingale works and how to use stop-loss correctly to protect your capital. The knowledge base contains instructions, examples, and recommendations that help you understand any platform functionality without having to contact specialists directly.

If you need personal assistance, Veles support offers several ways to get in touch. You can send a request through your personal account, describing your problem or question in a special form by mail, and receive a detailed response from a specialist. For those who are just starting to work with bots or want to build their own strategy, a free consultation is available. Experts will help you choose the right trading strategies, how to properly configure a trading bot, and answer any other questions you may have.

For independent study of the platform’s capabilities, Veles Academy also provides video tutorials, practical guides, and step-by-step instructions. Such visual materials are very convenient because you can quickly find the answer you need without a long wait for feedback.

FAQ — frequently asked questions

1. What is the fastest way to create a trading bot on Veles?

Set up a connection to the exchange according to our instructions in the Help section, select a bot from the showcase or from the selection in the blog, save it, and launch it.

2. What trading indicators are available?

Veles Academy provides a detailed analysis of RSI, Bollinger Bands, and other indicators for market analysis. In total, there are almost three dozen indicators on the platform, each with a separate article in the Help section (you can open it by clicking the “?” button in the bot configurator).

3. Can I use Martingale?

Yes, the bot supports this strategy. It is important to understand how Martingale works and to set risk limits that match your risk profile.

4. Where can I find more practical knowledge on Veles?

Detailed instructions and articles are collected in the Help System, including sections on strategies, stop losses, and risk management.

5. How can I get advice from Veles Academy?

You can choose an available slot on the website and get personalized recommendations on how to configure the Veles bot and more.