What is a cryptocurrency trading bot?

A bot for cryptocurrency trading is specialized software designed to automate transactions with digital assets. A person sets the rules for making transactions, and the cryptobot performs operations based on them. The main purpose of such solutions is to perform tasks that require constant monitoring and quick response.





A cryptocurrency bot works by connecting to the exchange through an API (interface for programs to interact with the exchange). It then analyzes the data and checks it for compliance with the specified conditions for buying or selling assets. For example, the program can be configured to buy an asset when a candle closes below the Keltner channel boundaries or to sell it when a predetermined profit level is reached for the aggregate buy position opened on the exchange account.





Such programs are ideal for those who are not ready to devote much time to manual control, but prefer to use automation to increase their income. Robots allow to minimize the human factor, excluding from the process emotional decisions and fatigue, which often lead to mistakes in trading.