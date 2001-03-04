For payment of commissions for the use of trading bots Veles is used account, which is opened on the platform itself. Each user opens such an account at the time of registration.





Payment occurs only when the bots bring profit. 20% of this profit will be deducted from the balance of your Veles account, but no more than 50 USDT per month for one type of trade.





For the bot to be able to open a position, you need funds in this account. That's why you need to fund your account before launching the bot. You can be sure that a deposit of 100 USDT per month will be enough even in case of the most profitable trading on both spot and futures trading bots combined.





Please note: your funds on the exchange can be used by the bot only as you have specified in the settings: that is, to use them for trading transactions under the market conditions you have chosen. The bot cannot do anything else with the assets you have placed on the exchange.