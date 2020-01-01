BingX trading bot by Veles

Crypto trading is a bottomless well for a beginner: the further you go, the more details come out. Someone gets burned with his first memcoin, someone keeps only BTC (Bitcoin) in his portfolio. Someone trades $10 on a spot in fear of the debt collectors knocking after losing leverage. Let's avoid unnecessary waste of nerves and time, and most importantly - increase profits.





In this article we talk about how to automate the trading process with the help of bots. We will analyze the varieties, principles of operation and step-by-step creation on the example of the exchange “BingX”. We will also tell you about additional bots with improved functionality.