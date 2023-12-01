False breakdowns of levels in trading

The essence of the market is the reallocation of funds. This is where uptrends, downtrends and sideways trends come from. After a strong market movement, when the majority of participants have closed their positions. After such movements, there is a period of calm in the market, or by another name, a sideways trend. A sideways trend means that the price does not give a clear understanding of the movement. It forms a certain corridor in which it trades. This corridor is called a sideways trend. The logical reasoning behind the sideways trend is that a large participant will gain a position. It is impossible to pour a large amount of money into the market, because it will cause an instant reaction of the price and a large position will not bring the planned profit. That is why it is taken in parts and in the price range.