Every year, more and more traders are turning to automated systems to trade cryptocurrency, and Ethereum (ETH) is one of the key assets for this type of trading.





Current data for Ethereum (ETH) as of October 2024 (according to CoinMarketCap ) shows the following key metrics:





Market capitalization: approximately $315 billion.

Daily trading volume: approximately $16 billion.

Circulating supply: 120.39 million ETH.





At the moment, the Ethereum network remains the leading asset for decentralized applications and trading systems, which also affects its appeal to traders and investors.





ETH algorithmic solutions allow market participants to execute trades 24/7, minimize the impact of emotional background and improve performance. In this article, we will look at what ETH bots are, how they work, where they can be used, and what the pros and cons of using them are.