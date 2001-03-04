What is TRON bot?

TRON bot is a software that allows users to automate the trading process of the TRON (TRX) cryptocurrency. This cryptocurrency appeared in 2017 as one of the “killers of Etherium” - a development promising faster and cheaper smart contracts than in the ETH network. Several such potential “killers” were created at that time (we can, for example, remember EOS and NEO), but only Tron managed to dislodge Etherium from the pedestal in at least one important aspect: the Tron network is now issuing more USDT stablecoins than the Ethereum network.









We would hardly be wrong if we assume that today a person offering payment in “crypto” most often means USDT TRC-20. USDT tokens in the tron network are one of the most sought-after crypto assets in practice. And since payment of token transfer fees in this network is accepted only in TRON (TRX) coins, the demand for TRC-20 tokens leads to the demand for TRON coin. It is bought a lot and often.





TRON bots place orders to buy and sell TRX on exchanges based on predefined parameters and strategies, which allows them to perform trading operations without user participation. This is especially useful for traders who cannot constantly monitor changes in the market and react to price changes in a timely manner.



