Backtests

Strategy Backtests by Veles Finance – Performance Testing

Find your trading assistant
Backtests

Find your trading assistant

3 min
Time for Gifts in Celebration of Veles' 3rd Anniversary!
Backtests

Time for Gifts in Celebration of Veles' 3rd Anniversary!

3 min
WSOT 2026 — win up to 640,000 USDT with team Veles
Veles launches GRID bots

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