Time for Gifts in Celebration of Veles' 3rd Anniversary!

The year 2024 marked a significant milestone for the Veles platform — its third anniversary, highlighted by a series of unique competitions that inspired traders, analysts, and creative users to achieve new heights.

The results are in, and it’s time to reflect on the key moments of this bright celebration:

1. Mastery in Trading — Veles Trader Competition

The trading competition gathered the best traders ready to showcase their skills in real-world conditions. Participants competed in categories such as net profit (PnL), trading volume, number of trades, and overall profit.

The winners share a prize pool of 2000 USDT and also receive free access to backtesting for one month. Prizes will be credited by January 10.

Spot Trading Winners:

🏅 1st Place (300 USDT) : id 3646

🥈 2nd Place (200 USDT) : id 108829

🥉 3rd Place (150 USDT) : id 36657

📈 4th–10th Places (50 USDT each): id 71052, id 10254, id 141795, id 120732, id 7902, id 60633, id 194376

Futures Trading Winners:

🏅 1st Place (300 USDT) : id 157435

🥈 2nd Place (200 USDT) : id 24684

🥉 3rd Place (150 USDT) : id 9000

📈 4th–10th Places (50 USDT each): id 59161, id 105082, id 6125, id 141248, id 88730, id 28227, id 106300

2. Success Through Invitations — Veles Mentor Competition

The Veles Mentor competition demonstrated how actively users share the platform’s advantages. With hundreds of new member invitations, the Veles community significantly expanded.

The winners shared a prize pool of 1000 USDT, while the top three participants also received exclusive Veles branded gift boxes.

We will contact winners via the official @VelesSupport account to confirm delivery addresses.

🏆 1st Place (300 USDT) : olegbutorin

🥈 2nd Place (200 USDT) : d1i2m3a4b5t6c7

🥉 3rd Place (150 USDT) : zyrzcode

📈 4th–10th Places (50 USDT each): veles36, 811874, rodnik, parovoz, 13021990, david6868, 1125

3. Knowledge is Power — Veles Author Competition

In the Veles Author competition, participants submitted analytical articles, sharing their trading experiences, strategies, and forecasts.

The best articles will be published on the Veles blog, and the authors have already received 20 USDT each for approved entries.

🏆 60 USDT : id 261951

🥈 40 USDT each: id 261931, id 241437, id 117551

🥉 20 USDT each: id 1558310, id 262093, id 176849, id 249073, id 227843, id 252291, id 102254, id 252970, id 107271, id 1561266, id 266272, id 266243, id 265804, id 157305, id 27944, id 155334, id 72437, id 31931, id 260867, id 253111

4. Bitcoin Price Predictions — Veles Analyst Competition

The Veles Analyst competition invited participants to predict Bitcoin’s price as of December 26, 2024. This challenge united market professionals and analysis enthusiasts alike.

The final Bitcoin price was $99,400, and the three most accurate predictions earned free access to Veles backtesting for one month, helping users refine strategies and reach new heights.

Most Accurate Predictions:

@АлексейЕфремов-в1ы — $99,354

@Abudal5000 — $99,485

@MrEvy4 — $99,300

5. Stories of Success — Veles Blogger Competition

The creative Veles Blogger competition delighted with motivational videos. Participants shared their experiences, showing how the Veles platform helped them achieve their goals.

Each participant receives 10 USDT and one month of free access to backtesting.

Winners:

id 240065

id 249073

id 129012

id 109130

id 265804

id 242508

id 79255

id 238726

Reaching New Heights Ahead

The anniversary competitions became a major milestone for Veles, showcasing the vibrant, creative, and ambitious spirit of the platform’s community. Inspired by these results, the Veles team will continue to develop new tools, support traders, and unlock even greater opportunities.

We thank all participants for contributing to the celebration of our 3rd anniversary!