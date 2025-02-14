Find your trading assistant
Cryptocurrency market is a chance to make money, but why waste time and nerves when you can trust trading bots? Ready-made solutions from Veles Finance will help you automate the process and increase your profits - whether you are a beginner or a pro. Take a look at our showcase and choose your perfect assistant!
Why are bots your path to success?
- 24/7: Work while you rest.
- No emotion: Just cold calculation and strategy.
- For everyone: Easy for beginners, flexible for experts.
Top 7 bots from Veles Finance: choose yours
-
- Suitable for: Those who want to start with minimal investment.
- What it does: Uses trends and indicators (ATR, RSI, SuperTrend) for accurate trades.
- Feature: Only 1 USDT deposit - perfect for a test!Min Dep Bot
-
- Suitable for: Beginners with a small budget.
- What it does: Trades with minimal risk, locking in 0.5% profit.
- Feature: Start with 50 USDT and grow gradually.
-
- Suitable for: Those looking for a balance between risk and return.
- What it does: Analyzes trends (MACD) and levels (Mean Reversion) for a 1% profit.
- Feature: Smart trading with 50 USDT deposit.
-
- Who it’s good for: Those who like control and safety.
- What it does: Opens one trade with a clear stop loss of 8%.
- Feature: Simple and protects a deposit of 100 USDT.
-
- Who it suits: Experienced traders who like grid strategy.
- What it does: Trades based on RSI with martingale for profit growth.
- Feature: 300 USDT deposit and flexible order grid.
-
- Who it suits: Fans of bitcoin and spot trading.
- What it does: Uses MACD and Donchian for accurate entries.
- Feature: 500 USDT deposit for a solid start.
-
- Suitable for: Those who want to get into the game quickly.
- What it does: Distributes orders with a minimum profit of 0.5%.
- Feature: 1000 USDT and no leverage - pure speed!
How to start your bot?
-
Register on Veles Finance.
-
Choose a bot from the showcase.
-
Customize or use ready-made parameters.
-
Run it and watch the results.
Recommendation: Use backtests to test without risk!
Risks? We’ve got your back!
Trading is always a risk, but with Veles bots it is under control:
- Start with small amounts.
- Set stop losses.
- Check statistics in real time.
Why Veles Finance?
- Trust: Thousands of traders are already with us.
- Simplicity: The interface is clear at a glance.
- Support: Experts on call 24/7.
Your move - choose a bot!
Ready-made bots from Veles Finance are your chance to trade smarter and more efficiently. From $1 to $1000, from beginner to pro - find your helper and get started now!
The settings presented in the selection are of an introductory nature and should not be taken as a direct guide to action or financial advice.