Cryptocurrency market is a chance to make money, but why waste time and nerves when you can trust trading bots? Ready-made solutions from Veles Finance will help you automate the process and increase your profits - whether you are a beginner or a pro. Take a look at our showcase and choose your perfect assistant!

Why are bots your path to success?

  • 24/7: Work while you rest.
  • No emotion: Just cold calculation and strategy.
  • For everyone: Easy for beginners, flexible for experts.

Top 7 bots from Veles Finance: choose yours

  1. $1 Top Bot

    • Suitable for: Those who want to start with minimal investment.
    • What it does: Uses trends and indicators (ATR, RSI, SuperTrend) for accurate trades.
    • Feature: Only 1 USDT deposit - perfect for a test!Min Dep Bot

  2. Min Dep Bot

    • Suitable for: Beginners with a small budget.
    • What it does: Trades with minimal risk, locking in 0.5% profit.
    • Feature: Start with 50 USDT and grow gradually.

  3. Trade Smart with $50

    • Suitable for: Those looking for a balance between risk and return.
    • What it does: Analyzes trends (MACD) and levels (Mean Reversion) for a 1% profit.
    • Feature: Smart trading with 50 USDT deposit.

  4. 1 Ord + Stop Loss

    • Who it’s good for: Those who like control and safety.
    • What it does: Opens one trade with a clear stop loss of 8%.
    • Feature: Simple and protects a deposit of 100 USDT.

  5. RSI Grid

    • Who it suits: Experienced traders who like grid strategy.
    • What it does: Trades based on RSI with martingale for profit growth.
    • Feature: 300 USDT deposit and flexible order grid.

  6. BTC Spot

    • Who it suits: Fans of bitcoin and spot trading.
    • What it does: Uses MACD and Donchian for accurate entries.
    • Feature: 500 USDT deposit for a solid start.

  7. Fast Start Bot

    1. Suitable for: Those who want to get into the game quickly.
    2. What it does: Distributes orders with a minimum profit of 0.5%.
    3. Feature: 1000 USDT and no leverage - pure speed!

How to start your bot?

  1. Register on Veles Finance.

  2. Choose a bot from the showcase.

  3. Customize or use ready-made parameters.

  4. Run it and watch the results.

    Recommendation: Use backtests to test without risk!

Risks? We’ve got your back!

Trading is always a risk, but with Veles bots it is under control:

  • Start with small amounts.
  • Set stop losses.
  • Check statistics in real time.

Why Veles Finance?

  • Trust: Thousands of traders are already with us.
  • Simplicity: The interface is clear at a glance.
  • Support: Experts on call 24/7.

Your move - choose a bot!

Ready-made bots from Veles Finance are your chance to trade smarter and more efficiently. From $1 to $1000, from beginner to pro - find your helper and get started now!

The settings presented in the selection are of an introductory nature and should not be taken as a direct guide to action or financial advice.

