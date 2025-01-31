Exclusive functionality, analytics and contests! What's new on the platform?
But first of all - a little bit of general news. In January, the bitcoin chart was in a sideways movement, and traders had to defend the important milestone of 100 thousand dollars. However, the situation changed dramatically after the news of Trump's inauguration, which allowed the asset to set a new historical maximum. What events affected the cryptocurrency market? Let's get to the bottom of it!
The main events of the market
In 2024, the capitalization of the US stock market increased by more than $7.11 trillion.
NVIDIA shares fell by 24% on the release of the Chinese neural network DeepSeek.
The total capitalization of artificial intelligence-related meme tokens reached $11 billion.
In December, spot ETFs on Ethereum recorded record monthly inflows of more than $2 billion.
For the first time in history, 20% of spot crypto volumes were concentrated in DEX exchanges.
US inflation rose to 2.9%.
The key rate in the US has been kept at the current level of 4.5%.
The price of XRP reached $3.4.
SEC chairman Gary Gensler has resigned.
Veles statistics for January
Cumulative user profile - $4.9M
Cumulative user volume for January - $1.11B
Highest return on Jan. 19 - $592K
Cumulative number of trades for January - 1.8M
Platform News
- Introduced Signal Averaging on the platform
- Launched beta testing of iOS mobile offering
- Summarized the results of the 3 years of Veles campaign
- Conducted a joint promotion with Bybit exchange
- Added USDC support for Bybit in beta
