Artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency are two technological trends that merged into one in 2025. If they used to develop independently of each other, today AI in crypto forms an entirely new niche and narratives. From automation in cryptocurrency to the introduction of neural networks in crypto trading. AI technologies are already actively transforming the approach to investments, trading, and the management of many projects. Let’s figure out where this already works and what to expect next.

What Is AI in Crypto

AI in cryptocurrency is a set of solutions based on machine learning, neural networks, and intelligent agents integrated into blockchain infrastructure. These can be AI agents in crypto that help manage assets, as well as algorithms that analyze data and make decisions in DeFi protocols. Their main goal is to increase efficiency and automate complex processes that previously required full human involvement.

Where AI Is Already Applied

The integration of AI in crypto covers a wide range of tasks. Automation in cryptocurrency includes not only trading but also KYC checks, fraud detection, data processing, and adaptive pricing. In DeFi, AI is used to manage liquidity pools, assess risks, and create self‑regulating protocols. AI for market analysis is also increasingly used as a tool for forecasting trends and detecting anomalies on charts. All these technologies are already being implemented on both centralized and decentralized platforms.

Popular AI Tokens and Projects

The AI‑token market is growing rapidly, and leaders have already emerged. Here are some of the top projects that combine cryptocurrencies with AI elements and a real technological base:

SingularityNET (AGIX) — a decentralized platform that unites various AI services into a single ecosystem.

Render (RNDR) — decentralized computing and rendering used in metaverses and neural‑network training.

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) — a platform for monetizing data with AI.

Fetch.ai (FET) — automated agents operating within the machine economy.

Numeraire (NMR) — a fund that uses AI model forecasts trained by traders.

AI coins in crypto differ not only in their technical base but also in an already formed community, which increases their significance amid AI trends in 2025.

Can AI Be Used in Trading

Neural networks in crypto trading have long been used by experienced traders and are now becoming accessible to beginners thanks to no‑code platforms. AI for market analysis allows not only predicting price movement but also forming strategies that consider volatility, market phases, and volume. Some platforms, such as Veles, allow launching trading bots without writing code — it’s enough to choose an algorithm, set parameters, and run it. Thus, AI in crypto today has become a working tool that helps both to trade and to improve strategy performance.

Does AI Pose a Threat to Cryptocurrencies



Despite its enormous potential, artificial intelligence in cryptocurrency also carries certain risks. Centralization of AI services can seriously contradict the idea of blockchain decentralization.

In addition, AI agents in crypto can make decisions that are hard to explain, which may affect transparency in their management. There are also technical vulnerabilities: AI can be used for market manipulation, creating fake signals, or even hacking smart contracts. Therefore, it’s important for crypto enthusiasts to monitor the development of standards and transparency in this area.

What Is Popular in Crypto Now

In 2025, as we mentioned earlier, AI trends in 2025 and crypto go hand in hand. AI in DeFi, AI coins in crypto, neural networks in trading — all this has already become mainstream. Attention to AI tokens is growing from investors, exchanges, and developers. The main thing in this hype is to choose projects with real technological value, not just a fashionable name and wrapper.

Artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency have already ceased to be just an experiment. Now this is a mature direction where automation helps to earn faster, more accurately, and more safely. However, as always in crypto, it is important to be not only technologically savvy but also critically minded.

FAQ