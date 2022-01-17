Answers to frequently asked questions

🔸How to create a bot on the Veles platform?

Shown in this video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-byVBjfJtWM)

🔸What is the minimum deposit amount for Veles bot to work?

The exchange has raised the limits. Therefore, we recommend setting the minimum deposit for the bot between $120 and 300.

The bot divides the deposit into parts, depending on the number of orders in the grid. Each of the orders in the grid must meet the exchange’s minimum order size requirement. The deposit must be enough to create the whole grid of orders at once.

If an error occurs, it is necessary to: reduce the number of safety orders/add a deposit/change the leverage/change the trading pair.

🔸 What % of profit is better to set?

We recommend setting % in the range from 0.5% - 0.8% then the bot will quickly exit trades and look for a new entry point. We do not recommend to set less than 0.15% otherwise exchange commissions will level your income.

🔸Does BNB have to be available for commission debiting?

Yes, because BNB is a coin of the exchange, and for each transaction the exchange takes a commission in its coin. We recommend buying and holding $10 worth of coins on the exchange. Veles will work and make you a profit.

🔸What order grid and martingale percentage should I choose?

Martingale determines by how much % the volume of each next grid order will be larger than the previous one. The higher the martingale, the smaller the price bounce you will need to close the trade in the plus side.

Read more in the video (https://youtu.be/85\_yaOFXPJs)

The larger the martingale, the smaller in volume the first grid orders will be, this reduces profit in a calm market, but reduces risks in a sharp fall, as it is better averaged.

Veles recommends to use martingale not less than 5-7% and not less than 10 orders on Spot trading.

On Futures trading, it is better to use a martingale of 5-10% and at least 13 orders.

🔸What are bot start filters?

Filters are a parameter that is necessary for the bot to start working! Simply put, the task of filters is to show oversold and overbought market in general, which helps the bot to find the right entry point. Now you have the opportunity to use RSI and CCI filters, but in the foreseeable future there will be many other filters.