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How Not to Give In to FOMO and Still Keep Up With the Market
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How Not to Give In to FOMO and Still Keep Up With the Market

The answer is simple: set up your trading strategy in advance, launch it, and… close Veles. The bots will handle every move without human error.

To mark the bitcoin rally, we picked four options that have performed very well since the start of 2026. Imagine the PnL they will show once the market breaks out of the bitcoin bear phase.

NameROIMax drawdownTradesWin rate
BTC LEADER bot123.27%-70.6 USDT / -4.06%14100%
BTC frequent bot51.35%-72.3 USDT / -14.68%62100%
BTC keltner bot24.41%-111.1 USDT / -14.52%26100%
BTC super trend bot28.56%-214.1 USDT / -23.12%63100%

Not investment advice.

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