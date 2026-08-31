August 2026 | Monthly Recap with Veles

In August, both institutional players and traders turned their attention back to the crypto market. Bitcoin rose, liquidity and volatility returned, and with them — real opportunities for those who trade with Veles.

This month brought a heavy lineup of releases: the trading terminal, tick backtests for all clients, upgraded backtest analytics, and expanded mobile app functionality. We also released ready-made bot selections — for Bitcoin and stocks.

More on all of it below.

Veles stats for August

Trading volume: $328M

$328M Total user profit: $1.18M

$1.18M Best day: $175K

$175K Closed deals: 1.64M

1.64M Backtests calculated: 2.9M

August highlights

1. Launched the Veles Trading Terminal

The Veles Trading Terminal brings automated and manual trading into a single workspace — no more switching between Veles and the exchange. Try it here.

2. Tick-based backtests — now for everyone

Tick backtests are now available to every user — both on web and in the mobile apps. Read the full breakdown in our article.

3. Upgraded backtest analytics

What’s new:

Smart tags — instantly show how well a strategy performs.

— instantly show how well a strategy performs. Metrics grouped by category.

More accurate trade data.

NET / GROSS toggle — view results in two formats: with fees factored in or excluded.

4. What we added to the mobile apps: iOS and Android

On iOS:

convenient position averaging directly from the chart;

NET / GROSS toggle in backtests.

On Android:

convenient position averaging directly from the chart;

NET / GROSS toggle in backtests;

saving chart settings;

Liquidation Heatmap indicator.

5. Bot selections of the month

In August, we published ready-made bot selections you can pick up and launch right away (be sure to run the new backtest first), or use as a starting point for your own strategies.

6. Calculated when the Bitcoin bear market will end

Every time the market falls, the same questions come up in chats: where’s the bottom? when to buy? Usually the answers are based on gut feeling. We decided to answer with data — and the result surprised us. Read it in our article.

What’s next

The Veles team keeps working to make sure algorithmic trading brings you stable profit and maximum enjoyment from the platform. September promises to be just as packed — update our apps in the App Store and Google Play to be the first to try everything new! See you in the next recap, and green PNL to all!