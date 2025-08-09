Blockchain Almanac | How to use the almanac
Table of contents
- How navigation works
- Published materials
- Main areas of knowledge
- Further research
- Development principle
- Principles of knowledge creation
- In conclusion
- What comes next
- Apply in trading with Veles
- Related materials
- Glossary
This is not just a collection of articles, but a living organism of knowledge — a reference book that grows and develops along with the crypto universe. The Blockchain Almanac was created as a fundamental resource for anyone who wants to understand blockchain technology in a systematic and in-depth way.
How navigation works
The reference book is organized according to the principle of “from simple to complex,” but you can study the materials in any order. Each article is self-contained and provides cross-references to related topics. At the end of each publication, you will find a compact link to the full table of contents — your compass in the ocean of crypto knowledge.
Published materials
Section I. Fundamentals
Blockchain Almanac: Start Your Journey into Cryptocurrencies
Historical Context and Philosophy of Decentralization
Blockchain Almanac: How Blockchains Work
Principles of Blockchain Construction and Consensus Mechanisms
Blockchain Almanac: Types of Networks — Public, Private, and Hybrid
Classification of Blockchain Networks and Their Main Characteristics
Section II. Architecture of blockchain platforms
Blockchain Almanac: Bitcoin — The Architecture of a Pioneer
UTXO accounting, Proof of Work security, and Lightning/SegWit/Taproot upgrades.
Blockchain Almanac: Ethereum Architecture Guide
Account model, Proof of Stake, EVM stack, and Layer-2 roadmap.
Main areas of knowledge
The almanac is developed according to four key milestones, but the exact list of articles in each section is formed organically as new topics and community requests arise:
- Blockchain platform architecture — technical features and economic models of leading networks
- Market dynamics and correlations — the relationship between assets and crypto market cycles
- Practical tools — DeFi, NFT, tokenomics, and trading automation
- Technical infrastructure — scaling, cross-chain bridges, and security issues
Further research
The project is constantly updated with new materials in response to current industry events and community feedback. Possible future topics:
- Layer 2 solutions and Ethereum scaling
- Anonymous protocols and privacy issues
- Enterprise blockchains and corporate use cases
- Interchain bridges and interoperability standards
- Regulatory trends and legal aspects
- New tokenomics models and DAO governance
Development principle
The Almanac is a living document. New sections and articles appear in response to reader requests, events in the crypto industry, and the evolution of technology. The structure is formed organically, allowing the reference book to adapt to the needs of each user.
Principles of knowledge creation
- Fundamentals — we explain not only “how,” but also “why”
- Practicality — we link theory with real-world examples
- Relevance — we regularly update the content
- Accessibility — we explain complex topics in understandable language
In conclusion
The Blockchain Almanac is a comprehensive navigator through the world of distributed ledgers and crypto assets. A deep understanding of technology is the foundation of successful investment and trading decisions. Study the materials in any order, return to what you have already read, and follow the updates. The crypto universe is growing, and our Almanac is growing with it.
This article is the navigation center of the Blockchain Almanac. Bookmark it for quick access to the structure of the entire reference book.
Glossary
- Almanac — structured knowledge base on blockchain and trading.
- Section — thematic part of the Almanac (Fundamentals, Architecture, etc.).
- Navigation — system of breadcrumbs, tables, and cross-links.
- Table of contents — list of in-article headings with anchors.
- Glossary — collection of terms with brief definitions.
