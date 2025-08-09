Blockchain Almanac | How to use the almanac

This is not just a collection of articles, but a living organism of knowledge — a reference book that grows and develops along with the crypto universe. The Blockchain Almanac was created as a fundamental resource for anyone who wants to understand blockchain technology in a systematic and in-depth way.

How navigation works

The reference book is organized according to the principle of “from simple to complex,” but you can study the materials in any order. Each article is self-contained and provides cross-references to related topics. At the end of each publication, you will find a compact link to the full table of contents — your compass in the ocean of crypto knowledge.

Published materials

Section I. Fundamentals

Blockchain Almanac: Start Your Journey into Cryptocurrencies

Historical Context and Philosophy of Decentralization

Blockchain Almanac: How Blockchains Work

Principles of Blockchain Construction and Consensus Mechanisms

Blockchain Almanac: Types of Networks — Public, Private, and Hybrid

Classification of Blockchain Networks and Their Main Characteristics

Section II. Architecture of blockchain platforms

Blockchain Almanac: Bitcoin — The Architecture of a Pioneer

UTXO accounting, Proof of Work security, and Lightning/SegWit/Taproot upgrades.

Blockchain Almanac: Ethereum Architecture Guide

Account model, Proof of Stake, EVM stack, and Layer-2 roadmap.

Main areas of knowledge

The almanac is developed according to four key milestones, but the exact list of articles in each section is formed organically as new topics and community requests arise:

Blockchain platform architecture — technical features and economic models of leading networks

Market dynamics and correlations — the relationship between assets and crypto market cycles

Practical tools — DeFi, NFT, tokenomics, and trading automation

Technical infrastructure — scaling, cross-chain bridges, and security issues

Further research

The project is constantly updated with new materials in response to current industry events and community feedback. Possible future topics:

Layer 2 solutions and Ethereum scaling

Anonymous protocols and privacy issues

Enterprise blockchains and corporate use cases

Interchain bridges and interoperability standards

Regulatory trends and legal aspects

New tokenomics models and DAO governance

Development principle

The Almanac is a living document. New sections and articles appear in response to reader requests, events in the crypto industry, and the evolution of technology. The structure is formed organically, allowing the reference book to adapt to the needs of each user.

Principles of knowledge creation

Fundamentals — we explain not only “how,” but also “why”

Practicality — we link theory with real-world examples

Relevance — we regularly update the content

Accessibility — we explain complex topics in understandable language

In conclusion

The Blockchain Almanac is a comprehensive navigator through the world of distributed ledgers and crypto assets. A deep understanding of technology is the foundation of successful investment and trading decisions. Study the materials in any order, return to what you have already read, and follow the updates. The crypto universe is growing, and our Almanac is growing with it.

This article is the navigation center of the Blockchain Almanac. Bookmark it for quick access to the structure of the entire reference book.

