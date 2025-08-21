Blockchain Almanac | From block to block

Navigation: Almanac overview · Previous ← Start your journey into cryptocurrencies · Next → Types of blockchain networks

Table of contents

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have changed the way we think about money, and behind them lies blockchain technology — an invisible but powerful force. Today, we begin our journey into its essence, moving from simple ideas to more profound aspects. Without rushing or using complex formulas, we will explore how this system works, why it is needed, and how it differs from other systems. Ready? Let’s dive into the basics!

What is blockchain?

Imagine blockchain as a long tape of records, where each section is a block containing information about transactions: who sent what, to whom, and how much. These blocks are linked together like links in a chain and stored on thousands of computers around the world. No one owns this tape alone — all copies check each other. This makes the system transparent: everyone can see the records, but it’s almost impossible to change them.

This approach is at the heart of Bitcoin, launched by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009. But blockchain isn’t just about cryptocurrencies. It helps track shipments of goods and even vote in the digital world.

How are new blocks created?

To add a new block, the network must agree that the data is correct. This is decided using consensus methods — a kind of “rules of the game.” Let’s look at two popular ones:

Proof of Work: Used in Bitcoin. Miners solve complex puzzles to confirm a block. The process is slow but reliable.

Proof of Stake: Used in Ethereum. Participants “bet” their coins as collateral, which speeds up the process and reduces energy consumption.

Both methods eliminate central control but are suitable for different tasks. For example, Proof of Work is better for security, while Proof of Stake is better for scalability.

Comparison of blockchains and simple differences

Not all blockchains are the same. Let’s look at three examples:

Bitcoin: slow but reliable, ideal for storing value.

slow but reliable, ideal for storing value. Ethereum: flexible thanks to smart contracts, suitable for applications.

flexible thanks to smart contracts, suitable for applications. Solana: claims speeds of up to 65,000 transactions per second, but in practice often shows 2-4 thousand TPS and sometimes experiences congestion. Good for trading, but requires caution.

The difference is like that between a truck, a hybrid car, and an electric car. The choice depends on your goals!

Why do blockchains work without intermediaries?

The secret lies in cryptography and decentralization. Each block is protected by a hash, a unique code that links it to the previous one.

Changing an entry means rewriting the entire chain, which is impossible without the consent of the majority.

This eliminates banks: transfers via blockchain in many networks take minutes and usually cost less than 1% (although fees can vary greatly depending on network load).

How can you apply this knowledge in practice?

Understanding the characteristics of different blockchains helps you choose assets to trade. For example, volatile assets in the Solana ecosystem (such as CETUS or BIGTIME) may be suitable for short-term strategies, while more stable assets linked to Bitcoin (such as DOGE or BSV) may be of interest to conservative investors.

To see how the theory works in practice, you can test the “Bomberman” strategy. It uses market analysis principles and adapts to the volatility of different assets, whether they are meme coins on Bitcoin or gaming tokens on Solana.

Study the backtests and try running it on a test deposit.

Similarities and differences:

These assets share a sensitivity to market news, whether regulatory changes, technical updates, or partnerships. The reaction logic is similar: positive events stimulate growth, while negative events cause temporary declines. The differences are evident in volatility: Solana assets (CETUS, BIGTIME) are prone to more sharp fluctuations, while Bitcoin assets (DOGE, BSV) demonstrate greater stability.

Different blockchains in action:

Let’s take a look at how technology affects trading:

Bitcoin: slow but stable. Suitable for long-term strategies.

Ethereum: flexible thanks to smart contracts, but higher fees.

Solana: fast but requires caution due to rare glitches.

The choice depends on your strategy — from storage to active trading.

Your choice of assets

Blockchains are not just code, but a new way to manage value. Today, we’ve moved from the basics to their differences and practical applications. But what’s next?

Which blockchain assets do you trade — Bitcoin, Ethereum, or maybe Solana? Share in the community and follow the Blockchain Almanac — we will continue to expand the map of knowledge together with you!

What comes next

Apply in trading with Veles

BYBIT ETC BOMBERMAN 1.1 — demonstrates how one grid strategy adapts to networks with different gas curves.

BYBIT BIGTIME BOMBERMAN 1.1 — Solana-oriented run where high TPS enables tighter grids while ATR/RSI still control entries.

Related materials

Glossary