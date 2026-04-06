Veles × Bybit Trading Competition — Prize Pool up to 20,000 USDT

Veles and Bybit are launching a closed trading competition with a prize pool of up to 20,000 USDT. The mechanics are simple: trade through Veles bots on Bybit, accumulate volume, and earn your share of the total prize — the more you trade, the larger the pool grows.

This is a closed event — only Veles Finance users who have connected Bybit via API are eligible to participate. Regular Bybit users are not part of the competition — this is an exclusive for our community.

How to Participate?

1. Sign up on Bybit or log into your existing account.

2. Generate an API key on Bybit and connect it to Veles.

3. Register for the Veles × Bybit competition via the registration link on the event page.

4. Only registered users appear in the leaderboard and receive prizes.

Trade and Earn

Accumulate a trading volume of at least 50,000 USDT to qualify for participation.

Receive your share of the prize pool of up to 20,000 USDT.

The more volume you generate — the larger the final pool and your share in it.

Veles bots generate trading volume in their normal operating mode — no manual trading required. While the bot runs according to your chosen strategy, volume is automatically counted toward the competition. Every closed trade brings you closer to both profit and a prize.

Reward Distribution

Rewards are paid out within 14 days after the competition ends.

Distribution is proportional to each participant’s trading volume and the final unlocked prize pool.

Terms and Conditions