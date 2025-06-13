What is MAJOR in cryptocurrency

MAJOR token is the currency of the MAJOR mini-app of the same name. The main features of the application are coin mining by players, completing tasks and accumulating rankings. The project belongs to the “tap-to-earn” narrative. After listing on exchanges, the token received a real price and became available for trading.

What is MAJOR

MAJOR is a token that functions as an internal currency in the Telegram games ecosystem. With its launch on exchanges, it became part of major crypto assets - promising Telegram tokens with the potential for trading and investing. The essence of the coin is to stimulate player activity: completing tasks, participating in rankings, and participating via airdrop.

How to buy Major (MAJOR)

Registration on the exchange

To buy the token you need to register on one of the exchanges where it is traded: Bybit, OKX, HTX, Gate. io or BingX.

Funding your account

You will need a deposit in USDT, BTC, ETH or other supported currency to purchase.

Buying on the spot

Open the spot trading section of the exchange and buy at the market price or with a limit order.

What are MAJOR Futures

At the time of listing MAJOR was only available for spot trading. However, a little later trading also began on futures and is still going on today. Futures on this coin gave the opportunity to:

make money on both rising and falling prices during increased volatility on the listing;

apply leverage up to 50x;

build complex strategies with automation.

Why it is important to track MAJOR assets

The founder of MAJOR mini-application is the developer Roxman, who has already been noted for his direct or indirect participation in the development of many successful projects (NFT-gifts marketplace Portals, Friends Factory mini-application). He is unlikely to leave his MAJOR brainchild without attention in the future. Therefore, it is worth watching this project as well as other initiatives within the MAJOR ecosystem.

MAJOR in analytics and technical analysis

The token was listed on exchanges on November 28, 2024. More than half a year has passed since then, but the token has never shown positive dynamics. ATN (all time high) is almost $2, and ATL (all time low) is $0.1. After a prolonged downtrend, the coin found support around 10 cents, bouncing off this price three times. At the moment, $MAJOR is in a one-month accumulation inside the price range of $0.2-0.4$. Technically, this situation looks like a potential correction after a strong dump, but this is only a forecast based on the price chart. It is impossible to know in advance how the participants in the coin (holders) will behave when the correction to either side starts. The crypto market 2025 may surprise, so you should watch for announcements from the project team, which may give the coin life due to positive news background.

MAJOR in 2025

2024 was a landmark year for the team and all participants in the MAJOR project. Despite the frankly unsuccessful listing and low valuation of the project now. We would like to believe that in 2025 the project and its ecosystem will please both active users and all token holders with positive news and interesting innovations. Follow all updates in MAJOR and Roxman’s official channels.

FAQ

When was MAJOR listed?

Listing on exchanges took place at the end of November (November 28, 2024).

Which exchanges listed MAJOR?

It was listed on major exchanges such as Bybit, OKX, HTX, Gate. io or BingX.

Is it possible to trade MAJOR futures?

Yes. The possibility of futures trading became available on the day of listing on the exchanges.

What is the current price of MAJOR?

MAJOR futures are trading at around $0.23 during the consolidation period between $0.2 and $0.3

How risky is MAJOR?

It is an asset with high volatility. Fast growth is possible, but a dump after the news is also possible. It is important to choose entry and exit points wisely, as there is little liquidity in the token.