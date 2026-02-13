Conservative, Moderate, or Aggressor? How to Choose a Strategy and Not Blow Your Deposit

Financial markets have changed dramatically. Traders no longer sit in front of monitors for days with red, sleep-deprived eyes. Intuition and manual control have been replaced by the cold mathematics of algorithms.

The cryptocurrency market is a 24/7 marathon where a human physically cannot compete with machines. Fatigue, fear, and greed become the causes of deposit loss.

We will figure out how to determine your investor psychotype and configure algorithms to work for you, not against you.

Determine Your Psychotype (Honestly)

Before setting up API keys, answer the question: “Why am I here?”

Conservative

You are not looking for easy money. Your task is to beat real inflation and preserve capital. Losing 10% of the deposit is unacceptable to you.

Goal: Smooth growth without stress.

Smooth growth without stress. Tools: Spot market, fundamental assets (BTC, ETH), wide order grids.

Spot market, fundamental assets (BTC, ETH), wide order grids. Your Strategy: You buy an asset forever. If the price drops, you are simply an investor waiting for growth. No liquidations.

Moderate

The golden mean. You understand: no risk, no profit. You are ready to tolerate temporary drawdowns for a 50-100% APY, but not ready to lose everything.

Goal: Systemic accumulation over the long haul.

Systemic accumulation over the long haul. Tools: Futures with isolated margin, low leverage (3x-5x), mandatory Stop-Losses.

Futures with isolated margin, low leverage (3x-5x), mandatory Stop-Losses. Your Strategy: Careful speculation. You take profit in parts (laddering out), moving stops to breakeven.

Aggressor

You came for adrenaline and “Xs” (gains). The risk of losing everything doesn’t scare you if there’s a chance to double up in a month. Usually, this is the path of either beginners or pros with dedicated risk capital (the path to super-profits).

Goal: Flipping the account (rapid deposit growth) at any cost.

Flipping the account (rapid deposit growth) at any cost. Tools: High leverage (20x+), scalping volatile altcoins (memecoins, new L1/L2), working without stops.

High leverage (20x+), scalping volatile altcoins (memecoins, new L1/L2), working without stops. Your Strategy: High Martingale, averaging, playing the bounces.

Strategy Variants

How it works in practice, using the Veles platform architecture as an example.

Spot DCA Bot (For the Conservative)

The ideal option for starting. You don’t borrow from the exchange.

Mechanics: The deposit is split into dozens of small orders. The bot places buy orders in a ladder 20-30% down from the current price.

The deposit is split into dozens of small orders. The bot places buy orders in a ladder 20-30% down from the current price. Logic: Price falls — the bot averages the position. Price bounces — the bot sells with profit.

Price falls — the bot averages the position. Price bounces — the bot sells with profit. Risk: Only one — becoming a long-term “bag holder” if the coin drops 90%.

Futures with Brakes (For the Moderate)

Leverage kicks in here, but not at huge sizes.

Isolated Margin: The bot accesses only the allocated amount (e.g., $100), not your entire wallet. A strategy error will burn $100, not $10,000.

The bot accesses only the allocated amount (e.g., $100), not your entire wallet. A strategy error will burn $100, not $10,000. Multi-Take Profit: Don’t be greedy. Configure the bot to take profit in steps. Took 50% of the position on the first pump (+1%). Stop-Loss moves to breakeven. Drag the rest higher.

Martingale and Volatility (For the Aggressor)

Dangerous but profitable zone.

Mechanics: If the price goes against you, the bot buys more, increasing the volume of each subsequent order geometrically. This moves the exit point (Take Profit) closer to the current price.

If the price goes against you, the bot buys more, increasing the volume of each subsequent order geometrically. This moves the exit point (Take Profit) closer to the current price. Essence: A micro-bounce is enough to close a huge position in profit.

A micro-bounce is enough to close a huge position in profit. Risk: If there is no bounce, the margin runs out, and the exchange liquidates the position. Suitable only for high-liquidity coins (SOL, XRP, DOGE).

Technical Hygiene

No matter your psychotype, there are rules every trader should follow.

Indicators

Don’t launch a bot blindly. Use mathematical filters.

RSI (Relative Strength Index). Buy when everyone is scared (RSI < 30). Sell when everyone is euphoric (RSI > 70). Combo-filters. RSI + CCI. This cuts off 90% of false entries in a “sideways” (ranging) market.

Backtests — Your Time Machine

Never launch a strategy with real money without a test. Veles has pre-checks. Run settings for the last 2 months or immediately over a span of several years.

Look at Max Floating Loss (Drawdown). If the test showed a $200 drawdown, and you have $150 in your account — you will be liquidated.

Conclusion

Bot trading is primarily the automation of a proven strategy, not a guarantee of instant profit. Algorithm efficiency directly depends on settings and user discipline.

Controlling emotions is easier when the market is in your pocket. Use the Veles mobile app to receive trade notifications instead of sitting at the monitor.

The service supports integration with major exchanges, offers ready-made presets from experienced traders, and, importantly, allows flexible risk management setup for any goals.