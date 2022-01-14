Getting to know Veles

Hi! You probably have a lot of questions 🧐 we are here to answer them and explain everything 😋

So, who are we and why are we here?

We are a platform for human traders - VELES ✨

A simple and convenient platform for creating bots in the cryptocurrency market for those who want to trade but not spend all their free time on it 💸💸💸💸

Let’s imagine that you’re an inexperienced user, still swimming in theory and wouldn’t mind some help. Imagine that? Great, we’re just the ones who will help you: we’ll show you ready-made market behavior strategies or help you set up your own. And we will also give you a bot👾 that will trade on the stock exchange for you while you spend time with your family, work or do your favorite hobby.

What’s the bot all about? How does it all work? 🤨

Our little minions work on a Martingale strategy. Does it sound complicated? Don’t worry, we will try to explain everything in simple words? Bots 👾 scrutinize indicators on the cryptocurrency market (they are generally inquisitive and extremely meticulous 🤓). And in the case of a drop in the rate of a particular coin, they buy back the downward movement a little at a time. This is where the strategy ➡️ begins to work, the amount of each next order from the bot will be slightly higher than the previous one. This approach will allow you to average out and close trades at growth, staying in the plus 💵

Why bots and not live people? 🤖Well, first of all, the future has already come and it’s time for robots to work instead of us 🙂 And secondly, bots work hard 24/7 - they quickly look for an entry point in the market thanks to filters. They save your money - they will buy assets not too expensive, but also not too cheap, maintaining a pre-determined strategy and balance allocated for trading. But most importantly, bots save your time⏳ and slowly earn while you are busy with something more important.

They have no emotions, nerves, greed and fatigue, unlike humans, they are always calm and impartial. VELES bots will repeat the cycle laid down in them day after day and will not get off the route😎👌🏻

But you know, simplicity is not only in the fact that the bots work for you 😉

We’ve thought of an easy and clear interface, so you’ll figure it out and immediately understand what to do and how to set everything up.

The feed will always keep you up to date with the latest news

Separately you can look at the status of your minions 👾 The tab will show all working bots and their indicators. So you can see what’s going on 🤔

Yes, yes, we did all this for you 💙

Customizing bots with us is much easier than without us 😅

We have taken on all the hardest work and put the necessary strategies into the basis of bot behavior in advance, made a convenient template for you. You only have to choose a strategy to your taste - conservative, moderate or aggressive. It will take you no more than 3 minutes to launch the ready template 🤩