How to buy Hamster Kombat - detailed instructions

To become a happy owner of a Hamster Kombat token, it is enough to have an account on one or more popular exchanges. If you haven’t managed to “hoard” your millions of HMSTR tokens, but still want to keep them on the spot or trade them on derivative markets, it is more than possible.

At the time of listing, the user will have 3 ways to purchase the token without participating in the project app:

Convert the token in the personal account Purchase on the spot market using currency pairs Purchase on the derivatives market (open a long position)

Buy Hamster Coins on OKX exchange

Before buying a token on the OKX cryptocurrency exchange, you need to do a few things:

Register on the exchange. Enter your email, set a password and protect your account with two-factor authentication for greater security of your funds, too. Go through the KYC procedure. This procedure is necessary for the exchange to know that you are the one using the account. This is necessary for the exchange to be sure that the funds on the exchange will not be used for illegal activities. Fund your account. To be able to buy and sell assets, a deposit is required.

It is important to realize that it is impossible to buy Hamster Kombat coin before the listing on the 26th.

Purchase via conversion in your personal account

Almost every exchange has such a function. To use it, it is enough to select the “Conversion” or “Exchange” function in the personal cabinet of the account. Then, in the window that appears, select the token you want to convert in the upper part and the token you want to receive in the lower part. In our case it will be HMSTR token.

Buying via currency pairs

This is a standard type of buying assets on a cryptocurrency exchange, done through the spot market.

In order to buy Hamster Kombat token on the exchange’s spot market, you need a verified exchange account and a deposit to trade.

In addition to buying the token on the spot market, it will be possible to buy a contract for it on the derivatives market (open a long position).

To fully satisfy users’ investment and trading desires, Veles’ cryptocurrency trading bots will be able to accumulate and sell out positions using a grid of orders and selected trading tools. It will be necessary to set the bot parameters for entry and exit, and the algorithm will do all the work for you without unnecessary actions and emotions.

Each exchange has its own commission for transactions. You need to know this in order to choose the best exchange for your purposes.

Binance

Standard Commissions: Binance charges 0.095% commission for both maker and taker trades for standard users without VIP status for USDC on the spot. Discounts for using BNB: If traders hold a BNB token (Binance Coin) to pay commissions, they can get a discount. Currently, the discount is almost 50% off the normal commission rate as long as the account holds more than 250 BNB tokens.

The commission can be reduced by using the trading bot on the Veles storefront to pair BNB.

Bybit

The commission on the spot market is 0.1% for both maker and taker Commission on the derivatives market is 0.036% for the maker and 0.1% for the taker.

This tariff is valid for users without VIP statuses.

OKX

The commission on the spot market is 0.08% as a maker and 0.1% as a taker. Commission on the derivatives market is 0.02% for a maker and 0.05% for a taker

This tariff is valid for users without VIP statuses.

Gate.io

Commission on the spot market is 0.08% for maker and 0.1% for taker. Commission on the derivatives market is 0.02% for a maker and 0.05% for a taker

This tariff is valid for users without VIP statuses.

BingX

Commission on the spot market is 0.1% for both maker and taker. The commission on the derivatives market is 0.02% for the maker and 0.05% for the taker.

This tariff is valid for users without VIP statuses

It is important to take into account the fact that the project has an audience of many millions. And it is unknown how the price and the cryptocurrency exchange will behave at the time of listing.

The recent example with the listing of NOT on the Bybit exchange led to a complete shutdown of the exchange due to the huge amount of load.

These factors are worth considering when making trading decisions at the time of listing.

Earn tokens for free in the game

As Warren Buffett used to say, “Saving money means earning money.” If you adhere to his words and start “tapping” coins even before listing, you won’t have to make any purchases and spend your deposit on HMSTR tokens. You already have them, and the main thing is that they are earned by honest labor.

There are different methods of earning tokens, but the basic mechanics is that the user has to tap on the screen, and for each tap (tap) he gets rewarded in the form of Hamster Coin.

Another way to earn tokens in the game is by purchasing upgrade cards. Each card gives passive income in the game, and improving these cards increases passive income.

Every day the game developers assign a special combo of cards. It is necessary to buy the required three cards and if the player guessed the choice, he gets 5 million coins.

Conclusion

It is not difficult to sell a token in the current market realities. It is only important to choose a platform and what commissions will be comfortable for you. Follow your own investment and trading rules, and then the listing of Hamster Kombat on exchanges and the subsequent purchase will pass for you with maximum profit. Veles bots will help you to refrain from unwanted actions.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How to buy Hamster Coin on exchanges?

You need to have a verified account on any exchange convenient for you to be able to make a purchase at any time. Find out which exchange has lower fees and terms of use for the best trading solutions.

2. Why use Veles bots when buying and trading HMSTR token?

Thanks to the platform’s algorithms, the bots will be able to purchase the asset at the best price and maximize the profit from the transaction. Properly built algorithms based on your decisions will bring the maximum benefit from the transaction and get rid of unnecessary emotional fluctuations.

Special short spot bots for HMSTR will be available on Veles!

3. What to expect from buying Hamster Kombat on the listing?

It is definitely not possible to accurately predict the behavior of the asset price. One thing is known that there will be very strong price volatility and if you are involved in cryptocurrency trading, you should not violate the rules of risk management.